Chelsea Facing Transfer Problem in Bid to Strengthen Defensive Depth

Chelsea are in the early stages of a defensive overhaul this summer and interest in Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix is reported to be moving to the next level.

Left back Marc Cucurella made the surprising switch to Real Madrid earlier this month, with Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, just 21 years of age, expected to soon arrive at Stamford Bridge.

BBC Sport notes that center back, where there could yet be several departures, is the next position to address as new manager Xabi Alonso prepares to take charge. Palace’s Lacroix, who would only need to make a short hop across London, is now considered a “key target” in that regard.

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The 26-year-old has enjoyed two strong seasons in the Premier League since moving to England in 2024, having previously played four seasons in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg. Such has been Lacroix’s form, Didier Deschamps saw fit to include him in France’s World Cup squad.

Lacroix received his first senior callup in March, seven years after last playing for France’s U20 team and seemingly dropping out of the national team picture. He is yet to play at the World Cup but is part of a group of center backs that includes William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté and Lucas Hernandez, on a level with Champions League-caliber defenders.

The Shift in Chelsea’s Transfer Policy

Maxence Lacroix was UEFA Conference League winner last season. | Vitalii Kliuiev/Getty Images

Although Palestra is still in the infancy of his career, pursuing Lacroix marks a noticeable change in Chelsea’s recruitment policy that has been solely focused on young, emerging talents in recent years.

Last summer, João Pedro was the club’s oldest new recruit at the age of 23. Liam Delap was the only other to have even celebrated a 21st birthday and several signings were just teenagers. It was a continuation of the strategy set out by BlueCo since 2022, but the most extreme version yet.

But while the motivation to unearth raw diamonds is clear—with more than an element of financial forethought, it left the Blues with a squad not equipped with sufficient experience to compete in the Premier League. Despite a strong start to 2025–26, it was not surprising to see the eventual collapse that left Chelsea in 10th place.

In December 2025, shortly before a sudden exit, former manager Enzo Maresca had hinted his desire to see more experienced individuals added to the squad.

“When you have 20 and 21-year-olds and a player who is 30 or 31, and he starts to say something to them, it’s invaluable. But [young players] is the strategy of the club,” Maresca said at the time.

Recruiting Lacroix, at the age of 26, and others like him should eliminate some of the problems Chelsea encountered. Although still young enough to be a long-term addition, the Frenchman is well established through six years of top-flight soccer within Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues.

Alonso’s appointment as ‘manager,’ rather than ‘head coach’ like his predecessors going back more than 10 years, will give him a greater influence.

The Defensive Problem Facing Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah is among the defenders who could leave. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

At a time when Chelsea are intending to boost defensive depth and build experience, it could be a case of replacing several of the existing backline.

Trevoh Chalobah is specifically linked with ambitious Serie A upstart Como, able to offer Champions League soccer next season after a remarkable rise, while Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo could also move on after a frustrating 2025–26 campaign from each.

Full back Malo Gusto is also drawing interest from Manchester City, The Times report, although it’s been claimed elsewhere that Chelsea value him at £75 million—suggesting they don’t intend to part ways despite having Reece James and, imminently, Palestra on the books.

Chelsea remain linked with Como’s Jacobo Ramón, who joined the Italian club from Real Madrid last summer. Los Blancos hold a buyback clause on the Spanish defender, but he has already publicly stated, “I see myself [at Como],” on the subject of his future.

Ramón would also be a step against Chelsea pursuing more experienced players, still only 21 years of age and with just 43 senior appearances in his entire career so far.

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