Chelsea vs. Leeds: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A fixture brimming with history will be staged at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Chelsea facing Leeds United in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

These two foes contested the 1970 FA Cup final and subsequent replay, matches widely considered to be the dirtiest and most ferocious played in English history. The north vs. south divide birthed an utterly fierce rivalry, which was eventually edged by Chelsea after extra time during the replay.

Less brutality is expected during the upcoming meeting this weekend, but emotions will still run high as both teams seek a place in the showpiece event.

Chelsea enter the fixture in abysmal form and under interim head coach Calum McFarlane after the recent dismissal of Liam Rosenior. After seven defeats from eight and five straight league losses without scoring, BlueCo’s patience with their inexperienced manager ran out.

Such has been Chelsea’s decline, many have marked Leeds as favorites for the semifinal. The Whites have strengthened their Premier League survival bid in recent weeks with a strong run of results, while they have taken four points off Chelsea in the league this term—including an emphatic 3–1 win at Elland Road in December.

Chelsea vs. Leeds Score Prediction

More Misery for Chelsea

Chelsea are in freefall. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea are in an ever-worsening crisis at present. Rosenior’s firing could spark an end-of-season surge, but the problems run much deeper than the head coach at Stamford Bridge. Protests against the ownership and a squad performing far beneath its level provide the backdrop for Sunday’s game.

Things are comparatively rosy in Yorkshire, Leeds having widened the gap between themselves and the drop zone prior to the semifinal, all but securing their place in the competition next season. They can play with freedom and confidence at Wembley.

Chelsea may boast the superior squad, but momentum could drag Leeds to a first FA Cup final since 1973.

Chelsea’s goalscoring woes : Aside from firing seven unanswered goals past Port Vale in the previous round, the Blues have been dreadful in front of goal lately. They have failed to score in six of their last seven matches and have suffered their worst goalless league run since 1912.

: Aside from firing seven unanswered goals past Port Vale in the previous round, the Blues have been dreadful in front of goal lately. They have failed to score in six of their last seven matches and have suffered their worst goalless league run since 1912. Wembley curse : Chelsea have not enjoyed recent trips to the new Wembley. They have played at the venue 23 times in total, winning just 13 of those encounters, and they became the first team to lose six consecutive finals at Wembley with defeat to Liverpool in the 2023–24 Carabao Cup.

: Chelsea have not enjoyed recent trips to the new Wembley. They have played at the venue 23 times in total, winning just 13 of those encounters, and they became the first team to lose six consecutive finals at Wembley with defeat to Liverpool in the 2023–24 Carabao Cup. Leeds form: The Whites have been incredibly difficult to beat in recent months. Without defeat in their last seven games and having lost just four times this calendar year, they will push Chelsea to their limits on Sunday.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Leeds (Leeds win on penalties)

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of João Pedro and Cole Palmer. | FotMob

Chelsea’s woes have been exacerbated by a string of untimely injuries. Already without Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen and, most importantly, club captain Reece James—all of whom are still missing—their forward line has been undermined by fitness issues recently.

Estêvão’s new hamstring injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the season, the Brazilian possibly missing the World Cup, too. The winger’s compatriot João Pedro has also sat out the last two games, while Cole Palmer missed the dismal 3–0 Brighton & Hove Albion defeat.

McFarlane has revealed that both Pedro and Palmer have now returned to training and despite their continued status as doubts, the interim coach is “hopeful” he will have the pair available at Wembley.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Leeds could make two changes from midweek. | FotMob

Daniel Farke has several concerns ahead of the semifinal, with Anton Stach, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jayden Bogle all doubts for the clash with various ailments. The Leeds boss confirmed they all have a chance of featuring this weekend, but late assessments will be required to pass them fit.

There is no such luck for Ilia Gruev, however, the midfielder out for the rest of the season after suffering a meniscus injury in last weekend’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lucas Perri appears likely to take Karl Darlow’s gloves having been used as the cup goalkeeper since relegation to second-choice, but significant rotation from the midweek draw at Bournemouth is unlikely.

Leeds predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Leeds Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Sunday, April 26

: Sunday, April 26 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Jarred Gillett

: Jarred Gillett VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ESPN2, ESPN Select, ESPN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

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