The post-Liam Rosenior era begins for Chelsea on Sunday when they take on Leeds United at Wembley, battling for a place in the FA Cup final.

After seven defeats from eight games, culminating in an embarrassing 3–0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion midweek, Rosenior was unceremoniously fired—Calum McFarlane, for the second time this campaign, appointed interim manager, this time until the end of the season.

The 40-year-old, a relative unknown to many, is tasked with steadying a sinking ship and navigating it to the FA Cup final this weekend, although injuries have already thrown up numerous selection headaches for him.

Injury Blows Left, Right and Center for Blues

Cole Palmer missed the Brighton humiliation. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea’s miserable period has been exacerbated by several injury blows. Estêvão is out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring tear and could miss the World Cup, while Cole Palmer and João Pedro have both missed recent matches due to knocks.

Pedro and Palmer have returned to training for the Blues ahead of the Leeds clash, however, and McFarlane has revealed they are in a “good place” ahead of Sunday’s game. He’s “hopeful” they will be involved at Wembley.

Levi Colwill, Reece James, Jamie Gittens and Filip Jörgensen remain sidelined heading into the weekend, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended following his provisional doping ban.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Reece James, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk, Estêvão, João Pedro, Cole Palmer.

Reece James, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk, Estêvão, João Pedro, Cole Palmer. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

Chelsea need Pedro and Palmer back. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard endured a disappointing return to the south coast on Tuesday night and will be hoping for greater protection from those in front of him this weekend.

RB: Malo Gusto—Chelsea continue to miss the influence and class of Reece James at right back, with Gusto’s defensive vulnerabilities making him a poor imitation of his captain.

CB: Wesley Fofana—The Frenchman has been a constant in the backline when healthy but has seldom impressed, especially during recent months. He could be playing for his Chelsea future.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—One of Chelsea’s better performers at the Amex Stadium—which isn’t saying much—the Englishman will have his hands full battling Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Chelsea should revert to a straight back four, allowing Cucurella to return to his preferred left back role.

DM: Andrey Santos—Roméo Lavia started in midweek, yet the nature of Chelsea’s defeat means an immediate recall for Brazilian Santos—he was shown plenty of faith by Rosenior both in west London and at Strasbourg and has done well on the whole.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo, much like Sánchez and Cucurella, did not enjoy his Brighton return one bit. After an excellent start to the season, the midfielder’s recent decline has raised alarm bells.

RW: Cole Palmer—McFarlane will be desperate to have Palmer involved this weekend, Chelsea in dire need of the Englishman’s creativity in the final third.

AM: Enzo Fernández—This appears likely to be Fernández’s final opportunity to win silverware with Chelsea as a summer exit looms.

LW: Pedro Neto—Chelsea have blanked in six of their last seven games, with forwards like Neto simply not offering enough cutting edge. The winger has, however, scored four goals in four games in this year’s FA Cup.

ST: João Pedro—Chelsea desperately need Pedro, one of few shining lights this season, back in their XI on Sunday. The Brazilian is a remarkable upgrade on the misfiring Delap.

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