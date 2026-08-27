Chelsea vs. Luton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea welcome League One opponents Luton Town to Stamford Bridge in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Their absence from European competition this season means the Blues are entering England’s second-most prestigious cup competition earlier than usual, but a favorable draw should see them ease into the third round—where the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United will join them.

Chelsea made a winning start to Xabi Alonso’s reign in their Premier League opener on Monday, with their fabulous front three sparkling in the 3–2 west London derby triumph over Fulham. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was certainly an encouraging step after some drab displays last season.

Since the turn of the decade, this fixture has been staged four times. Meetings in the Premier League and FA Cup have all ended in Chelsea’s favor, and Luton, who have picked up four points from two league matches in the third tier this season, will need a miracle to end their losing streak.

Chelsea vs. Luton Score Prediction

Chelsea’s Supporting Cast Steals the Show

Alonso will use the full breadth of his roster. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

For Chelsea, this should be a walk in the park.

Few clubs are better equipped to handle the domestic cup competitions than them this season. Alonso has one of England’s deepest rosters and no European soccer to concern himself with, allowing him to attack a first piece of silverware with vim and vigor.

The Spaniard will call upon his peripheral figures against Luton, many of whom cost a vast fortune despite not being regulars in the starting XI. A possible front three of Estêvão, Danny Welbeck and Jamie Gittens set them back approximately $119 million—over three times the value of Luton’s entire current roster, according to Transfermarkt.

That highlights the gulf between Chelsea and their visitors, which should be underscored once more by Thursday’s final result.

Chelsea’s positive omen : While complacency can’t be afforded against the Hatters, an upset appears unlikely considering Chelsea have advanced from 27 of their last 28 League Cup ties against sides outside of the top flight—including each of the last 19.

: While complacency can’t be afforded against the Hatters, an upset appears unlikely considering Chelsea have advanced from 27 of their last 28 League Cup ties against sides outside of the top flight—including each of the last 19. Luton’s defensive issues : If the opening two matches of the League One season are anything to go by, Chelsea’s forward line will be licking their lips. Luton have conceded five times across games with Reading and Notts County.

: If the opening two matches of the League One season are anything to go by, Chelsea’s forward line will be licking their lips. Luton have conceded five times across games with Reading and Notts County. Home fortress: Chelsea have played 106 League Cup matches at Stamford Bridge and they have won 69 per cent of those games.

Prediction: Chelsea 4–0 Luton

Chelsea’s fringe players should shine. | FotMob

Alonso has confirmed that Marco Palestra and Moisés Caicedo, both of whom missed the win over Fulham, will sit out the Luton clash, while Jordan Henderson, Aarón Anselmino and Emmanuel Emegha are also missing with fitness issues.

The changes will be wholesale from Monday’s XI, starting in between the sticks as Mike Penders replaces first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who endured a disastrous start to the season at Craven Cottage.

Wesley Fofana returns from suspension to slot in at center back, while summer recruits Geovany Quenda, Valentín Barco, Pep Chavarría and Welbeck should all earn significant playing time.

Alonso has revealed that Enzo Fernández should be involved in the matchday squad despite transfer links with Manchester City.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (3-4-2-1): Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Fofana; Quenda, Essugo, Barco, Chavarría; Estêvão, Welbeck, Gittens.

Luton Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Luton will name their strongest possible XI. | FotMob

Jack Wilshere, formerly of Arsenal and England fame, is currently coaching Luton, but he’s missing several players for the trip to west London. Jordan Clark, Shandon Baptiste and Shayden Morris are all absent with fitness issues.

Former Chelsea academy product Kasey Palmer will feature in attacking midfield, having managed two goals in three competitive appearances this season, with veteran frontman Nakhi Wells leading the line ahead of him.

Clark could be replaced in midfield by Sverre Sandal, who will feature alongside Liam Walsh ahead of the back four.

Luton Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Keeley; Jones, Andersen, Johnston, Naismith; Sandal, Walsh; Richards, Palmer, Lawrence; Wells.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Luton Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Thursday, Aug. 27 Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Referee: Elliot Bell

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Luton on TV, Live Stream

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