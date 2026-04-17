Chelsea XI vs. Man Utd—Fernandez Ban Lift Changes Things: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea are seeking redemption following five defeats from six matches, but face the awkward assignment of overcoming Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

Last weekend’s 3–0 defeat to Manchester City furthered a rotten spell for Liam Rosenior and his players, with pressure now growing to finish inside the top five and secure re-entry into the Champions League. Currently sixth and four points off Liverpool above them, victory is essential this weekend.

Confidence is low at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea can take some comfort from United’s recent form—their defeat to Leeds United on Monday night means they have won just one of their past four games.

Key Midfield Change Likely

Enzo Fernández is back in contention. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rosenior has confirmed that Enzo Fernández is back in contention this weekend after being handed an internal two-game suspension by Chelsea for comments made over transfer links with Real Madrid. Whether he immediately returns to the XI remains to be seen.

The Chelsea boss also provided encouraging updates on two injured defenders. Trevoh Chalobah could feature this weekend after a recent return to training—Rosenior claimed he’s “very, very close” to making his comeback in his Friday news conference—while Levi Colwill will play in an U-21s match on Friday as he closes in on his return from an ACL injury.

Colwill certainly won’t be involved on Saturday, however, joining compatriot and Chelsea skipper Reece James in the treatment room. Jamie Gittens and Filip Jörgensen are also absent with fitness issues, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended as he awaits the final verdict of his possible doping ban.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Chelsea should match United’s formation at Stamford Bridge. | FootballUser

GK: Robert Sánchez—One of few to escape blame during last weekend’s dire defeat—a rarity for Sánchez in recent months—it was the Spaniard’s fifth-minute red card that proved costly in the 2–1 defeat to United back in September.

RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto was pinned in his own third by Jérémy Doku for much of last weekend’s match, and will be determined to offer greater attacking support to his teammates this time around.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana has seldom proved reliable under Rosenior and will be fiercely tested by Benjamin Šeško or Bryan Mbeumo at Stamford Bridge.

CB: Jorrel Hato—If Chalobah is missing once again, Hato appears likeliest to plug the gap. The Dutchman has endured an arduous debut season in the Premier League.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Whether facing up Mbeumo or Amad Diallo down United’s right wing, Cucurella will fancy his chances of winning the battle.

DM: Andrey Santos—Chelsea’s midfield was desperate during the second half against City last Sunday, Rosenior favorite Santos hardly covering himself in glory. The Brazilian faces stiff competition from Roméo Lavia to face United.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Usually such a consistent customer in the engine room, Caicedo’s erratic display against City was epitomized by a glaring error which handed Doku the game’s third goal.

RW: Cole Palmer—After floundering against his former employers, Palmer must flourish against the club he supported growing up. He’s been involved in just one goal across his past 11 matches for the Blues.

AM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández’s absence was felt last weekend and the Argentine has a point to prove when returning to the lineup against United. Chelsea are crying out for a talisman and Fernández owes them after recent comments.

LW: Pedro Neto—Neto’s Premier League drought is cause for concern. The Portuguese winger hasn’t scored in the competition since the beginning of December and continually looks off the pace.

ST: João Pedro—Even the Brazilian’s brilliance has been unable to rescue Chelsea lately. The team’s decline has impacted his output, with just one goal in his last six matches for the club.

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