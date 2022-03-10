Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Banned From Offering New Contracts, Buying & Selling Players Following Roman Abramovich's Sanction

Chelsea Football Club have been banned from offering new contracts to players and transfer activities following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

The owner put the club up for sale on March 2 but this is now on hold due to the the sanctioning.

As per Martyn Ziegler, Chelsea can not make any transfers or renew contracts, as well as being banned from selling merchandise.

imago1010175273h (1)

This comes after news that the club could not sell new tickets, meaning only season ticket holders can attend matches until the end of the season.

Chief reporter for the Times, Ziegler, continued to report that "Chelsea can still operate under a special licence but sale now on hold. Club will not be allowed to sell any more tickets - only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future."

Furthermore the club cannot sell merchandise, renew contracts or engage in player transfer activities.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is a huge blow for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christesnen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season.

imago0048174197h

It was previously reported that Christensen would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

Rudiger and Azpilicueta's futures were unclear, but now Chelsea cannot continue contract talks with the pair - handing them a huge blow as the club could now lose three defenders at the end of the season.

Furhtermore, as the club cannot make transfers, they could be unable to replace the trio and next season will be thrown into doubt as Thomas Tuchel could potentially go into the season with only two senior centre backs.

It remains to be seen as to where the club will stand in the summer but at the moment Chelsea have their hands tied.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152179248h
News

Report: Chelsea Banned From Selling Tickets as Only Season Ticket Holders Can Attend Future Matches Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms19 minutes ago
imago1010295040h
News

UK Government Sanction Roman Abramovich & Bar Sale of Chelsea Football Club

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1010379031h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes There Are a Number of Players With Enough Quality to Start for Chelsea

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010365514h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Chelsea's Blossoming Attacking Trio Ahead of Norwich Clash

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1007542561h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Expects a Different Norwich to the Team Chelsea Beat 7-0

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010377823h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Needs to Make Pulisic, Mount & Havertz Decision for Chelsea's Upcoming Fixtures

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010359484h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Romelu Lukaku is Still Fighting for Chelsea Place Despite Bench Role in Recent Games

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010365627h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City as Reece James Suffers Injury Setback

By Matt Debono3 hours ago