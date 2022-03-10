Report: Chelsea Banned From Offering New Contracts, Buying & Selling Players Following Roman Abramovich's Sanction

Chelsea Football Club have been banned from offering new contracts to players and transfer activities following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

The owner put the club up for sale on March 2 but this is now on hold due to the the sanctioning.

As per Martyn Ziegler, Chelsea can not make any transfers or renew contracts, as well as being banned from selling merchandise.

This comes after news that the club could not sell new tickets, meaning only season ticket holders can attend matches until the end of the season.

Chief reporter for the Times, Ziegler, continued to report that "Chelsea can still operate under a special licence but sale now on hold. Club will not be allowed to sell any more tickets - only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future."

Furthermore the club cannot sell merchandise, renew contracts or engage in player transfer activities.

This is a huge blow for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christesnen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It was previously reported that Christensen would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

Rudiger and Azpilicueta's futures were unclear, but now Chelsea cannot continue contract talks with the pair - handing them a huge blow as the club could now lose three defenders at the end of the season.

Furhtermore, as the club cannot make transfers, they could be unable to replace the trio and next season will be thrown into doubt as Thomas Tuchel could potentially go into the season with only two senior centre backs.

It remains to be seen as to where the club will stand in the summer but at the moment Chelsea have their hands tied.

