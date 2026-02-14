Chivas vs. America—Liga MX Clasico Nacional: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The biggest game of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 regular season takes center stage on Saturday night as league-leaders Chivas host bitter rivals Club América for a new chapter of El Clásico Nacional.

No rivalry in Liga MX compares to the history, passion and intensity of "The National Derby.” Chivas and América are the two biggest clubs in the country, boast the largest fanbases and have 12 league titles combined—the two most decorated teams in division history.

América have enjoyed dominion over their rivals in recent times, but things have changed in recent months. Under manager Gabriel Milito, Chivas won the most recent derby back in September and have lost just three of 17 games since, entering Saturday’s clash as Clausura table-toppers with a perfect record through five games.

After enduring a slow start to the season, América are back looking like serious contenders for the title once again. André Jardine’s men have won consecutive games in the league, including a dominant performance against powerhouse Monterrey last weekend. Going into Chivas’ house to spoil their perfect record would confirm Las Águilas’ status as a force to be reckoned with moving forward.

On a day meant for the celebration of love and affection, Chivas and América will rekindle their bitter rivalry at the Estadio AKRON, and here’s Sport’s Illustrated’s guide to the clash.

What Time Does Chivas vs. Club América Kick-Off?

Location : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Stadium : Estadio AKRON

: Estadio AKRON Date : Saturday, Feb. 14

: Saturday, Feb. 14 Kick-off Time: 10:07 p.m. ET / 7:07 p.m. PT

Chivas vs. América Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Chivas : 2 wins

: 2 wins América : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 1

Last meeting: América 1–2 Chivas (Sept. 13, 2025)—Liga MX Apertura 2025

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Chivas (WWWWW) América (DWWWD) Mazatlán 1–2 Chivas América 0–0 CD Olimpia Atlético San Luis 2–3 Chivas América 1–0 Monterrey Chivas 2–1 Querétaro CD Olimpia1–2 América FC Juárez 0–1 Chivas América 2–0 Necaxa Chivas 2–0 Pachuca Pachuca 0–0 América

How to Watch Chivas vs. Club América on TV

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Telemundo, UNIVERSO Mexico Amazon Prime Video

Chivas Team News

Armando González scored the match winner vs. América in the most recent Clásico Nacional. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Chivas have thrived with Milito’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system, but perhaps the most important player for that system to flourish, Luis Romo, will almost certainly miss the game after suffering a muscular injury last time out.

Romo plays in the middle of the back three, but drifts up to midfield in possession and is equally influential in attack as he is in defense. Milito will likely turn to Diego Campillo to replace the injured Mexico international.

The trio of Mexico national team talents Brian Gutiérrez, Richard Ledezma and Roberto Alvarado will continue their brilliant chemistry down the right flank, trying to supply El Tri striker Armando González with service, as the forward will look to increase his tally of four goals this term and be the deciding factor against América for a second straight game.

Chivas Predicted Lineup vs. Club América (3-4-2-1)

Chivas have mastered Milito’s system. | FotMob

Chivas predicted lineup vs. Club América (3-4-2-1): Rangel; Aguirre, Campillo, Castillo; Ledezma, Gutiérrez, Govea, González; Alvarado, Álvarez; González

Club América Team News

USMNT’s Alejandro Zendejas is one of the best players in Liga MX. | Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP/Getty Images

When asked if the game against Chivas would be a tough match, star winger Brian Rodríguez simply said: "Yes, for them.”

The Uruguay international has a reason to be confident. América’s attack, although not as prolific, has looked potent in recent weeks. Now, winter signing Raphael Veiga could make his first start, adding even more firepower to América’s forward line that will be led by legendary striker Henry Martín.

But the best piece of news for Jardine and América is the return to form of U.S. men’s national team star Alejandro Zendejas. He scored the winner for América a week ago, and he’s been known to raise his game even more against Chivas, his boyhood club.

Elsewhere, Jonathan dos Santos continues to age like fine wine and will anchor the midfield. In goal, Luis Malagón will aim to outshine his counterpart Raúl Rangel, as both rival goalkeepers are immersed in an individual battle to be Mexico’s starter at the 2026 World Cup.

Club América Predicted Lineup vs. Chivas (4-2-3-1)

Jardine appears to have found his strongest XI. | FotMob

Club América predicted lineup vs. Chivas (4-2-3-1): Malagón; Álvarez, Reyes, Cáceres, Borja; Dourado, Dos Santos; Zendejas, Veiga, Rodríguez; Martín

Score Prediction

Recent form usually goes out the window in El Clásico Nacional, so although Chivas are at home, have played better as of late and are the overwhelming favorites, América has more than enough quality to upset their rivals.

Both teams will try to control the ball as they feel more comfortable dominating possession. This, added to the intensity and grit that’s synonymous with the rivalry, could translate into a physical battle in midfield with plenty of fouls.

Still, both teams are simply too strong in attack to be contained for 90 minutes. América have the slight edge in individual quality, but Chivas’s biggest strength is their chemesty and their understanding of Milito’s tactics, which offer plenty of avenues to harm backlines.

It might take a while but as the game goes on action in both penalty areas will ensue, with both rivals trading blows untile the final whistle. In the end, spoils will be shared in what has the potential of being a stellar contest.

Prediction: Chivas 2–2 América

READ THE LATEST LIGA MX NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP