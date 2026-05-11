USMNT Riddled With Injuries Weeks Away from World Cup, Pulisic Latest To Be Sidelined

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino is scheduled to announce his final 26-man World Cup roster in two weeks’ time in front of a live crowd in New York City; however, so many factors are still up in the air, and the one that looms the largest is the injury report.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off next month, with the U.S. opening the play on home soil against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12. Although Pochettino has likely seen enough of what every player in contention could bring to the Stars and Stripes on soccer’s grandest stage this summer, many of the accepted conclusions have been cast in doubt by recent injuries.

The announcement that USMNT poster player Christian Pulisic would be absent for AC Milan’s battle with Atalanta on Sunday sent shockwaves. The 27-year-old forward, sidelined last minute due to injury, reportedly did not complete the team’s final training prior to the fixture due to a muscular problem in his glute, and it is unclear if and when he will return to club action, with just two weeks remaining in Serie A play as Milan make a dramatic bid for Champions League play next season. Already in the thick of a goal-less drought, it remains to be seen if Pulisic will be at his fittest for the World Cup.

The potential absence of “Captain America” is not the only star hit, though, forcing Pochettino to reevaluate his lineup.

Other Injury Hits to the USMNT Squad

Tim Weah is anticipated to be integral to the USMNT this summer. | Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

Pulisic’s fellow star winger, Tim Weah, was also sidelined over the weekend—raising questions about the manpower Pochettino will have on his left and right flanks.

Weah is thought to have suffered an undisclosed injury last week, holding him out of training on Friday and sidelining him for Marseille’s clash on Sunday with Le Havre. The 26-year-old out of Brooklyn also missed the Ligue 1 side’s 3–0 loss to Nantes on May 2 due to yellow card suspension, last featuring for Marseille on April 26 against Nice.

There is no set date for Weah’s return to play; however, it could be as early as this week to see out the squad’s final match of the season against Rennes on Sunday. Marseille will likely not rush his return, though, exercising caution to ensure he is fit for the World Cup.

USMNT depth midfielder Tanner Tessmann was also ruled out over the weekend with a muscle strain, absent from Lyon’s match against Toulouse on Sunday. He will miss the season finale against Lens this weekend, with his return date unclear.

Despite Tessmann’s status as a fringe player, this comes as a major blow to the U.S. midfield, given fellow central operator Johnny Cardoso suffered a high-grade ankle sprain last week while training with club side Atlético Madrid, requiring surgery and, thus, ruling him out of the World Cup. Pochettino will need to rely on relief midfielders Cristian Roldan of the Seattle Sounders and Sebastian Berhalter of the Vancouver Whitecaps now more than ever.

In addition to the weekend’s absences, U.S. left back John Tolkin (inner knee ligament), striker Patrick Agyemang (Achilles tendon) and goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann’s (broken neck) previously suffered injury setbacks, with the latter two entirely ruled out for World Cup play.

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