Is Christian Pulisic Finally Seeing a Major Breakthrough at AC Milan?

Whisper it softly, but Christian Pulisic could be getting back to peak form at AC Milan, who is reportedly set to offer him a contract renewal in the coming days.

After a dismal second half of the 2025–26 season, followed by an inconspicuous display at the 2026 World Cup, Pulisic found himself still unable to inspire. He was unused substitute across the first three matches of the new Serie A season, not in peak form after suffering from a bone bruise and a micro-fracture in his lower leg this summer, a situation that left him deeply “upset”. But since assisting Diego Moreira’s goal off the bench in a come-from-behind 2–2 draw with Lazio last month, he has started in each of Milan’s last four Serie A matches.

Pulisic headed into the September-October international break full of confidence after breaking the deadlock in a 3–0 win against Lecce on Sept. 20, his first goal for Milan since December 2025. Being left off of U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for the team’s four fall friendlies may have been a blow to the ego, but it certainly seems like the extra rest has done him a world of good.

His most emphatic display thus far this season came on Sunday against Udinese. Pulisic opened scoring at Bluenergy Stadium just six minutes into the match, timing his run perfectly to meet Luka Modrić’s lofted free kick behind Udinese’s backline, controlling the ball with a brilliant first touch before slotting it past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. He continued to jump down the hosts’ throats, creating the match’s joint-most chances (three) and taking the most touches in the opposition’s box (eight). Milan walked away with a 2–0 win, while Pulisic earned player of the match honors.

Although Pulisic certainly still has a way to go—yet to prove his worth on the European stage this season, things are looking up for “Captain America.”

Pulisic Set for Pay Raise at Milan—Report

Pulisic dominated Udinese. | Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

With Pulisic heating up in form, it’s no surprise that Milan are now jumping to tie him to a new long-term deal.

His current contract expires in 2027, with an option to extend for an additional year; however, contract negotiations between both parties have been transpiring for a year and a half. According to Sky Sports Italia, Pulisic is now closing in on a deal that would see him earn €5 million ($5.5 million) per year, plus bonuses, until 2031, which is a significant raise compared to his current salary of €4 million ($4.4 million).

Pulisic has been able to achieve the best numbers of his entire career in Italy, racking up 44 goals and 28 assists in 141 appearances for Milan. In comparison, he had 19 goals and 26 assists in 127 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, followed by 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 appearances for Chelsea.

At 28 years old, Pulisic has finally found the main character energy that he always possessed at the USMNT level but desperately sought after in Germany and England. The Rossoneri fanbase has made him well aware of his importance, praising him as the club’s “Captain America”. More importantly, though, American owner Gerry Cardinale and new Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim regard him as integral to the team’s long-term success.

“Pulisic is a really talented player. He is perfect for the way I think about football,” Amorim said during preseason. “I know the strengths of Pulisic; he will be supported in our club. I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has, so I can say to you that Pulisic is really important for us.”

Pulisic has already represented three of the biggest clubs in European football, but if there’s one thing that he’s been lacking, it’s consistency in a manager. Since the start of 2022–23 season, he has played under Thomas Tuchel, Bruno Saltor, Frank Lampard, Stefano Pioli, Paulo Fonseca, Sérgio Conceição, Massimiliano Allegri and now Amorim. Can he finally find consistency with Amorim and reach his world-class potential at the San Siro?