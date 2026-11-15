‘We Just Have to’—Christian Pulisic Reacts to Mauricio Pochettino Leaving for Man Utd

Christian Pulisic doesn’t seem like he’s about to lose any sleep about Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave the United States men’s national team project for Manchester United, with his focus only the Stars and Stripes’ future—not that of its soon-to-be-former boss.

Pochettino will take over the job at Old Trafford, vacated by Michael Carrick’s dismissal, next week once the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti is played—the USMNT emerged the 6–0 victor in leg one in Miami on Saturday night.

Pulisic, back on roster the U.S. roster for the first time since the World Cup after being overlooked by Pochettino for the September-October window, acknowledges it is a “big opportunity” that the Argentine is leaving for.

But the American players hoping to reclaim the Nations League trophy in 2027, followed by the Concacaf Gold Cup straight after, cannot dwell on this, only looking ahead to the next chapter.

“We just have to continue as we’re doing, to grow as a team,” Pulisic said.

The AC Milan winger, whose future in Serie A has now been mapped out until 2031, never always saw eye to eye with Pochettino. Aside from being left off of the selection earlier this season as the manager took the opportunity to consider younger talents, there was a public disagreement in 2025 when Pulisic wanted to sit out the Gold Cup.

“We had some good moments, he brought a lot of excitement to the team,” Pulisic added, briefly and to the point, about Pochettino’s USMNT legacy.

Pulisic, Golden Generation Running Out of Time

From generational teen sensation to one of the veterans. | Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images

Whether Pulisic and other members of this ‘golden generation’ of USMNT players will see the next four-cycle through to completion is up for debate.

The mercurial winger hasn’t really done what it was hoped he would when he debuted, aged 17, over a decade ago. The 28-year-old, formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, has been the face of the USMNT golden generation that hasn’t managed to match—let alone surpass—the achievements of previous teams. Regional dominance, certainly at Gold Cup level, remains with Mexico and the opportunity to reach a first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002 was missed.

Pulisic began the summer’s home-advantage World Cup on fire but succumbed to injury inside 45 minutes against Paraguay and missed the next match. His impact never returned and he ended up limping out of the chastening loss to Belgium in the round of 16 as well.

Now, the question is being asked where he fits as the tide starts to change.

He will be three months shy of his 32nd birthday by the time of the 2030 World Cup, with Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Timothy Weah all 30 or older by then, and others not far behind. Instead, the next chapter looks more likely to be written by Alex Freeman, Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Mathis Albert.