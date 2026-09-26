Cole Palmer Handed Brutal England Reality Check After Latest Injury Blow

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted Cole Palmer “misses way too many” opportunities to impress for England after the Chelsea star’s latest injury setback.

After an impressive start to the season earned Palmer a recall to the England setup, he was one of five players to withdraw from the squad through fitness concerns. Earlier reports put Palmer’s exit from camp down to “load management.”

That leaves Palmer with just three England appearances under Tuchel to his name, with injuries ravaging his 2025 before underwhelming form kept him out of the England manager’s plans for the first half of this year, including the World Cup.

“My understanding is that he plays with discomfort and pain and he cannot compete on the highest level with discomfort and pain, so he withdrew and informed us, and Chelsea informed us,” Tuchel explained.

“That is my understanding. We are not managing load. That’s why we nominated him. For sure, it is a missed opportunity. It is another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities and I don’t blame him for it, it is just a fact. He misses way too many camps.

“I can only judge what I witness in my team. For that, you have to be in camp. If you are not in camp there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve, because you only can do it when you are actually with me and us on the pitch. So, yes, it is a missed opportunity.”

Palmer Must Heed Tuchel Warning

Thomas Tuchel (left) wants to see it from Palmer in person. | Eddie Keogh - The FA/Getty Images

While there are no suggestions that Palmer’s need to manage his fitness is anything other than genuine, the harsh reality is it is inevitably going to have a massive impact on his England career going forward.

Tuchel has made no secret of his appreciation for a close-knit England squad, previously calling up players based solely on their impact on the national team, rather than domestic form at club level.

Indeed, it was in January of this year that Tuchel declined to include Jude Bellingham in one of his camps. The Real Madrid midfielder had recovered from a shoulder injury and wanted to be involved, only for Tuchel to publicly admit he would rather give those who impressed in the previous international break another chance to prove themselves for England.

If Tuchel is prepared to do that to Bellingham, who is perhaps the second-biggest name in the squad behind captain Harry Kane, it would hardly come as no surprise to see Tuchel play hardball over Palmer’s role in the team.

Palmer, after all, plays in the same position as Bellingham, the standout attacking midfielder in a bloated group that also includes Morgan Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze. Those three have the chance to prove they deserve to offer an alternative to Bellingham, while the likes of Palmer and Manchester City’s Phil Foden watch on from home.

Foden can provide another cautionary tale for Palmer. Tuchel was full of praise for the homegrown City talent’s abilities in training but bluntly left him out of the World Cup squad and admitted he simply was not suitably impressed by the 26-year-old in an England jersey. If you do not catch Tuchel’s eye when it matters most, the boss will have no problem looking elsewhere.

With over 18 months until England’s next major tournament, Palmer still has plenty of time to endear himself to Tuchel but, as the boss says, he simply cannot afford to keep missing the opportunity to show his abilities on the international stage.