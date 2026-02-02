Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: Preview, Predictions for Every Round One Matchup

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup has arrived and the 27 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean are battling for glory and a chance to play at the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament kicks off the competitive club season for many MLS sides, while Liga MX teams and others find themselves in the early stages of their respective campaigns. Now, all will look to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup final on May 31.

Among the 27 teams, only five—Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, Deportivo Toluca, Mount Pleasant and Alajuelense—will get a bye through the first round and directly to the round of 16. Meanwhile, the 22 remaining clubs will battle to advance in the bracket-style competition, which features two-legged ties up to the final.

Here, Sports Illustrated previews and predicts the first round of the tournament.

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Bracket

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup bracket. | Concacaf

Pumas UNAM vs. San Diego FC

Anders Dreyer’s San Diego FC will debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup this season. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Leg 1: Feb. 3, 2026 | Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Feb. 3, 2026 | Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Leg: 2: Feb. 10, 2026 | Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City

San Diego FC makes their debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup in just their second season, having qualified by finishing atop the MLS Western Conference with 63 points through 34 games in their inaugural campaign.

While they found immense success in their first season, their introduction to the Champions Cup could not be much more challenging, facing a Pumas UNAM side that boasts three Champions Cup titles and currently sits fourth in Liga MX after four games in the Clausura, rebounding from a 10th-place finish in the 2025 Apertura.

San Diego will rely on Danish attacker Anders Dreyer to drive their success after he recorded 19 goals and 19 assists in 34 matches to earn the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award. However, it is unlikely they will turn to Mexico international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who remains on the squad, despite the club announcing that they had no plans for his involvement in 2026.

Pumas will rely on Panama international midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla and Brazilian forward Juninho to drive their attack. Former Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Keylor Navas stands between the sticks at 39 years old.

This series will be a tight one, but Pumas’ midseason form should prevail.

Prediction: Pumas advance to play pre-seeded Deportivo Toluca in the round of 16.

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting San Miguelito

Marco Reus and the LA Galaxy qualified for the Champions Cup as third-place finishers in the 2025 Leagues Cup. | Courtesy of LA Galaxy

Leg 1: Feb. 19, 2026 | Estadio Universitario, Penonomé

Feb. 19, 2026 | Estadio Universitario, Penonomé Leg: 2: Feb. 25, 2026 | Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

The LA Galaxy had one of the most disappointing seasons in MLS history in 2025, following up their 2024 MLS Cup championship with just 30 points in 34 regular-season games. However, they qualified for the Champions Cup thanks to a miracle third-place run in Leagues Cup.

They did, however, find a win in the Champions Cup as their first of 2025, beating Costa Rica’s C.S. Herediano in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals, before falling to Deportivo Toluca.

While they won’t welcome back Designated Player midfielder Riqui Puig, who is out for 2026 after missing all of 2025 with an ACL injury, they have a much-improved squad from 2025 and will look to take advantage of this first-round matchup.

From a DP perspective, LA bolstered with Brazilian striker João Klauss on loan from St. Louis CITY SC, and hopeful rebounding seasons from Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and German legend, Marco Reus.

As such, they will be heavy favorites against Panama’s Sporting San Miguelito, who qualified through the Central American Cup play-in against Plaza Amador. For longtime fans, though, the matchup could bring back a name from the past: Armando Cooper, who won MLS Cup in 2017 with Toronto FC, now plays for the Panamanian side at 38 years old.

Prediction: LA Galaxy advances to play pre-seeded Mount Pleasant in the round of 16.

Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver FC

Cruz Azul enter the 2026 Champions Cup after winning the tournament in 2025. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Leg 1: Feb. 4, 2026 | Willoughby Stadium, Langley

Feb. 4, 2026 | Willoughby Stadium, Langley Leg 2: Feb. 12, 2026 | Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla

The most lopsided tie of the first round sees the 2025 winners and seven-time Concacaf Champions Cup champions, Cruz Azul visit a team that was by many metrics, the worst professional team in North America in 2025.

Led by José Paradela, Agustín Palavecino and Gabriel Fernandez, and still extremely strong despite the recent departures of Ángel Sepúlveda and Mateusz Bogusz, Cruz Azul enters as overwhelming favorites. They take on a Vancouver FC side that finished last in the Canadian Premier League and, at one point, earned the moniker the “best worst team in the world” from now-former coach Afshin Ghotbi, who has a lawsuit against the club for more than $500,000 in loans.

While Cruz Azul qualified through a standout Liga MX campaign, Vancouver punched their ticket after losing the Canadian Championship final to MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, who qualified in a higher seed through MLS play.

The first leg will take place at the 5,000-seat Willoughby Community Park in Langley, BC, roughly an hour’s drive outside of Vancouver’s downtown core, while the second leg will take place at the 51,000-seat Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla.

It’s lopsided. Anything else but a dominant victory for Cruz Azul would be disappointing for that club.

Prediction: Cruz Azul advances to play CF Monterrey or Club Xelajú in the round of 16.

CF Monterrey vs. Club Xelajú

Former Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial takes on the Champions Cup with Monterrey. | Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Leg 1: Feb. 4, 2026 | Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala City

Feb. 4, 2026 | Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala City Leg: 2: Feb. 11, 2026 | Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

If Vancouver FC vs. Cruz Azul is lopsided, welcome to Liga MX giants Monterrey vs. Guatemala National League side, Club Xelajú.

Xelajú qualified on their home turf through the Central American Cup, reaching the semifinals in early October. After four games in the 2026 Guatemalan season, they sat fifth in the table and head into the clash with Monterrey as massive underdogs.

The Mexican outfit is in a transitional period, but still strong. Rayados split with veteran center back Sergio Ramos, who helped lead their 2025 campaign, and recently sold their primary attacking force, Germán Berterame, to Inter Miami for a reported $15 million.

Regardless, Monterrey sit ninth in the most recent Concacaf club ranking and should easily advance past 61st-ranked Xelajú.

Prediction: CF Monterrey advances to play Cruz Azul or Vancouver FC in the round of 16.

LAFC vs. Real España

Denis Bouanga (left) and Son Heung-min (right) are set to play together in the Champions Cup this spring. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Leg 1: Feb. 17 | Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula

Feb. 17 | Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula Leg 2: Feb. 24 | BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

Son Heung-min never got a chance to lift the Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur—why not go win a top-tier continental title with LAFC? Of course, it would be his second, after winning the Europa League in 2025.

Buoyed by both Son and Denis Bouanga, LAFC’s Concacaf journey begins with a clash against Honduras’s Real España, nicknamed Los Aurinegros, who qualified as one of the four semifinalists in the 2025 Central American Cup.

While both legs come after LAFC’s MLS season opener on Feb. 21 against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, they will serve as tests to refine the tactical and fitness outlook under new manager Marc Dos Santos, who is elevated from the longtime assistant role he served under previous manager Steve Cherundolo.

With a slightly slower start to the tournament and a relatively friendly pathway, LAFC will look to win their first Champions Cup, having previously made the final in 2020 and 2023.

Prediction: LAFC advance to play pre-seeded Alajuelense in the round of 16.

Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa

Noah Abatneh and Atlético Ottawa won the 2025 Canadian Premier League in a snowstorm. | Canadian Premier League

Leg 1: Feb. 17 | Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton

Feb. 17 | Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton Leg 2: Feb. 24 | GEODIS Park, Nashville

Nashville SC entered the Concacaf Champions Cup with a challenging test against Canadian Premier League champions, Atlético Ottawa, who scored an insane bicycle kick—now known as the Icicle Kick—in the CPL final against Cavalry FC.

For Nashville, the opportunity to chase the Champions Cup comes after securing Tennessee’s first professional sports title with the 2025 U.S. Open Cup championship and some outstanding moments in the 2025 MLS season. Chief among those moments was the partnership between Sam Surridge’s 24 goals, the third most in MLS and the rejuvenated play of former MLS MVP, Hany Mukhtar.

Those two link up once again in 2026, as Nashville thwarted rumors following Surridge from England and other potential transfer suitors. At the same time, manager B.J. Callaghan’s side has bolstered further with the addition of longtime San Jose Earthquakes star Cristian Espinoza, who led MLS in key passes in 2025.

They come up against a testing Ottawa side, led by recent Canada men’s national team call-up Noah Abatneh at center back, and former CPL MVP and veteran midfielder, Manuel Aparicio.

Nashville are the favorites here, but Ottawa could pull off an upset in their first-ever matches against an MLS side. The winner will face MLS Cup winners, Inter Miami in the round of 16, which, if Nashville advance, will mark their 18th meeting in six years.

Prediction: Atlético Ottawa advances to play pre-seeded Inter Miami.

Club América vs. Club Olimpia

Brian Rodríguez will take on a further load after Allan Saint-Maximin's departure. | Alfredo ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

Leg 1: Feb. 3 | Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa

Feb. 3 | Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa Leg 2: Feb. 11 | Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México

Liga MX powerhouse Club América and Honduran giants Club Olimpia are two staples in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The Mexican side will begin its hunt for a record eighth Champions Cup title. Meanwhile, Olimpia are in the tournament for a 38th appearance.

While América have gotten off to a slower start than hoped in the Liga MX Clausura campaign, they still enter the first round as favorites, given the qualifications of Mexican national team goalkeeper Luis Malagón and Uruguayan midfielder Brian Rodríguez, among others.

Yet, they will still have to tame Honduran forward Jorge Benguché, who scored eight goals to top the Central American Cup in the fall, clinching Olimpia’s spot in the competition.

With two familiar teams to Concacaf play, this series should be tighter than on paper, but América simply have too much quality to falter.

Prediction: América advance to play Philadelphia Union or Defence Force in the round of 16.

Philadelphia Union vs. Defence Force FC

The 2025 MLS Coach of the Year, Bradley Carnell (center), no longer has many of his key players from 2025. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Leg 1: Feb. 18 | Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain

Feb. 18 | Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain Leg 2: Feb. 26 | Subaru Park, Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Union have had a massive upheaval since lifting the 2025 Supporters’ Shield as the best team in the regular season. No longer do they have former MLS All-Star defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner, nor do they have standout attacker Mikael Uhre or the team’s 2025 leading goalscorer, Tai Baribo. Meanwhile, USMNT midfielder Quinn Sullivan is unavailable for most of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

With all of those roster shifts, the second season under 2025 MLS Coach of the Year Bradley Carnell begins with an uphill battle. Now, that’s partly Philadelphia identity—win, develop and sell—but they haven’t restocked their roster in the same way as in the past.

They are still the Union and will have stout tactical preparation under Carnell and should have no issues against Trinidad and Tobago’s Defence Force FC, made up of members of the nation’s military. After that, however, things could get challenging, with Concacaf giants Club América or Club Olimpia awaiting them in the round of 16.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union advance to play Club América in the round of 16.

Tigres UANL vs. Forge FC

Angél Correa (left) and André-Pierre Gignac lead Tigres UANL. | JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP/Getty Images

Leg 1: Feb. 3 | Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton

Feb. 3 | Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton Leg 2: Feb. 10 | Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza

Tigres UANL are one-time Champions Cup winners and are one of the most successful clubs in Mexican soccer’s recent history. The eight-time Liga MX champions have won six of their league titles since 2011, most recently in 2023.

Outside of their lone Champions Cup win in 2020, they have been to the final three times and in that 2020 run, advanced to the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup final, before losing to Bayern Munich.

In December, they fell to Deportivo Toluca in the Apertura final in a dramatic 12-round penalty shootout, but qualified for the Champions Cup regardless, which they enter in the early stages of the 2025 Clausura campaign.

Led by Argentine World Cup winner Ángel Correa and buoyed by the experience of French 40-year-old legend André-Pierre Gignac, Tigres are a force in every edition of the competition and will be looking to add to their history this time around.

That journey starts with a clash against the most successful club from the CPL, meeting Hamilton, Canada’s Forge FC, who qualified after winning the CPL Shield as the best team through the regular season. Previously, Forge have played Cruz Azul, Chivas and Monterrey in Concacaf competitions, losing all six games combined.

Prediction: Tigres UANL advance to play FC Cincinnati or O&M FC in the round of 16.

O&M FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Evander enters his second season with FC Cincinnati seeking MLS and Concacaf success. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Leg 1: Feb. 18 | Estadio Cibao, Santiago De Los Caballeros

Feb. 18 | Estadio Cibao, Santiago De Los Caballeros Leg 2: Feb. 24 | TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati return to Champions Cup action for the third year in a row and will be looking to make their first deep run in the competition, which starts with a matchup against the Dominican Republic’s O&M FC, who represent the Universidad Organización y Método.

O&M qualified for the tournament by finishing second in the 2025 Caribbean Cup. The club finished fifth in the Dominican top division in 2025, having last won the league title in 2020, when they finished atop the regular-season table and won the playoffs.

The Ohio-based MLS side will be heavily favored in this round, given the talents of Kévin Denkey and Evander in their second seasons with the club, as well as the additions of Ayoub Jabbari and versatile attacker Tom Barlow.

Any result but a comfortable victory over the two legs should concern manager Pat Noonan’s side, who will likely look to a round of 16 clash against either Forge FC or Tigres UANL.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati advance to play Tigres UANL in the round of 16.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CS Cartaginés

Vancouver Whitecaps FC did not have Thomas Müller in their run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Leg 1: Feb. 18 | Estadio Fello Meza, Cartago

Feb. 18 | Estadio Fello Meza, Cartago Leg 2: Feb. 25 | BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick-started their historic 2025 season with a Champions Cup first-round victory over Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa, before advancing to the Champions Cup final, where they fell 5–0 to Cruz Azul. Months later, they went on to lose MLS Cup against Inter Miami in a closer, 3–1 result.

This season sees them seeking similar on-field fortunes, even with their stadium situation and future in the marketplace in flux, given stalled negotiations with BC Place, which is owned and operated by PavCo, an arms-length operation of the Provincial Government.

As such, Vancouver announced that they would not be able to host a semifinal or final at BC Place due to scheduling constraints and could be forced to play other home games—outside the first round—on the road in 2026, a significant blow to their title-contention hopes.

Still, the roster should be enough to navigate past Costa Rica’s CS Cartaginés, given German legend Thomas Müller’s penchant for cup games, as well as 2025 MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon and USMNT striker Brian White.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps advance to play Seattle Sounders in the round of 16.

