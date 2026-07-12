The Contenders to Win the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball—Ranked

With the quarterfinals now complete, we are deep into the the business end of the 2026 World Cup.

France march on as tournament favorites, having ousted the competition’s last African nation standing, Morocco. Didier Deschamps’s men face Spain in the final four, a team that is growing into the tournament and, crucially, bested France at the 2024 Euros.

Meanwhile, England defeating Norway and Argentina seeing off Switzerland has set up a semifinal for the ages on the other side of the bracket.

Surprisingly (or perhaps not), the final quartet are the four pre-tournament seeded teams.

With the vast majority of soccer already played and the finish line in sight, serious thought is starting to be given to the individual awards. The Golden Boot race for the tournament’s top scorer is already one of the best of all time, while there is the small matter of the Golden Ball too.

What Is the Golden Ball Award?

Lionel Messi is the only man to win multiple Golden Ball awards. | Stephen McCarthy/FIFA/Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup Golden Ball is soccer’s answer to a most valuable player award, handed to the tournament’s standout individual performer. Introduced at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina and sponsored by adidas, the honor is decided by a vote of accredited media covering the tournament, working from a shortlist compiled by FIFA’s Technical Study Group. Runners-up in that vote collect the Silver and Bronze Ball.

What makes the award distinctive is its independence from the results. Voting typically wraps up before the final kicks off, so a player on the losing side can still (and frequently does) walk away with the grand prize—as previous winners Zinedine Zidane, Diego Forlan, Lionel Messi and Luka Modrić have all done.

Eleven different players have won the Golden Ball since its creation, with Messi standing alone as the only two-time recipient, claiming the trophy in both 2014 and 2022. Oliver Kahn remains the only goalkeeper to take home the prize, doing so in 2002.

Every FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winner in History

Year Golden Ball Winner Silver Ball Winner Bronze Ball Winner 1978 Mario Kempes Paolo Rossi Dirceu 1982 Paolo Rossi Falcão Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1986 Diego Maradona Toni Schumacher Preben Elkjær 1990 Salvatore Schillaci Lothar Matthäus Diego Maradona 1994 Romario Roberto Baggio Hristo Stoichkov 1998 Ronaldo Davor Šuker Lilian Thuram 2002 Oliver Kahn Ronaldo Hong Myung-bo 2006 Zinedine Zidane Fabio Cannavaro Andrea Pirlo 2010 Diego Forlán Wesley Sneijder David Villa 2014 Lionel Messi Thomas Müller Arjen Robben 2018 Luka Modrić Eden Hazard Antoine Griezmann 2022 Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé Luka Modrić

The Top Contenders to Win the Golden Ball—Ranked

Unlike in some previous editions, the superstars have come to play at this World Cup, making for a fantastic overall spectacle and a wide-open race for this year’s Golden Ball.

Here’s a rundown of the top contenders to be handed the prize upon the tournament’s conclusion on July 19.

8. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has excelled in moments only. | Kohjiro Kinno/ Sports Illustrated

Given the award is voted on ahead of the final, Yamal would have to do something truly extraordinary in the semifinal against France to put himself in contention.



The 18-year-old—only just back from a hamstring injury—was badly missed before coming off the bench in Spain’s group stage opener as La Roja struggled to break down Cabo Verde. He then scored in the 4–0 victory over Saudi Arabia, but that remains his only goal involvement of the tournament to date. He has bagged two “Superior Player of the Match” awards so far, however.

7. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland might be the most popular player among fans this summer. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

Norway’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years was worth the wait, led by Haaland’s goals, Ståle Solbakken’s side rowed their way to a first-ever quarterfinals appearance and were unlucky not to go any further.



With Norway’s exit, Haaland’s chances of the Golden Boot are over, and probably the Golden Ball too. Still, he ends the tournament with a mightily impressive seven goals and has captured the hearts of fans across North America—many of whom are encountering the 6'5" superstar and meme factory for the very first time.

6. Rodri

Rodri has been Spain’s standout performer. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Many people’s pre-tournament favorite, Spain has made its way to the semifinals somewhat under the radar and is yet to show the kind of swashbuckling form that took the 2024 Euros by storm.



That said, Luis de la Fuente’s side have been experts in control, conceding just once in six games to date, with captain Rodri directing play as the possession master general at the base of the midfield.



His displays may not have been as flashy as Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal or even Marc Cucurella but the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is his team’s most important player—as evidenced by his standing at the top of FIFA’s own Power Rankings in the Defending category.

5. Michael Olise

Olise is also a top contender for the Ballon d’Or. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Perhaps the most enjoyable soccer player to watch with the ball at his feet, Olise leads the way for assists at this World Cup with five.



The London-born France star has shone in a central role after being moved in from out wide by Deschamps during the group stage opener against Senegal.



Olise’s chances may have dropped slightly after failing to register a goal contribution in the last two outings.

4. Harry Kane

Kane might be England’s best-ever player. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

With six goals so far this tournament, Kane continues to defy math with his scoring rate this season.



The Three Lions No. 9 does have ground to make up in the Golden Boot race, but few would bet against him adding to his tally in the semifinals.



So often England’s main man, his finest hour (or 15 minutes) came during the late-show win over DR Congo, as he dragged England kicking and screaming into the round of 16.

3. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is the definition of a big-game player. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

“England is lucky.” That is the way Haaland summed it up after Norway came undone against the Three Lions in the quarterfinals. Not lucky to have won, but lucky to have a player like Bellingham, who scored a brace for a second match running to keep England’s hopes alive.



No England player has scored more than the Real Madrid midfielder’s six in a single World Cup. Aside from his goals, his all-action performances in the Unites States and Mexico this summer have been the stuff of comic books and childish fantasy.

2. Lionel Messi

Could Messi land a third Golden Ball? | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Before the tournament began, the generally accepted point of view (at least outside Argentina) was that Messi was a fading force. Still brilliant, yes, but at 39 years old, no longer able to command the field as he did last time out.



Instead, Messi has surpassed his own performances from that tournament-winning run in Qatar and leads the way eight goals in six games—becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer (21).



A cross for Alexis Mac Allister’s goal against Switzerland also means no player in the competition’s history has more assists than Messi either.

1. Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé is the joint-leading scorer at the tournament. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

You have to go some way to match Messi at this World Cup, but Mbappé is doing just that.



It speaks to the Frenchman’s brilliance that Fox Sports pundit Peter Crouch described him as “potentially the greatest-ever World Cup player” and nobody even flinched.



Mbappé, who tops FIFA’s Power Rankings overall, has gone goal for goal with Messi so far, but has one more assist (three to two).



The lethal spearhead for perhaps the best France attack in history, his strikes against Senegal and Morocco are among the contenders for Goal of the Tournament.

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