‘Lucky’—Erling Haaland Singles Out England Star in Three Lions’ Quarterfinal Victory

Erling Haaland hailed Jude Bellingham as “one of the best in the world” after the midfielder scored twice in England’s 2–1 win over Norway on Saturday.

The Three Lions needed extra time to see off Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal in Miami, and while much of the pre-match coverage had been focused on Haaland and Harry Kane, it was Bellingham who came up clutch with a game-winning double.

The two goals take Bellingham’s total at this tournament to six, the joint-most of by an England player at a single World Cup.

The Real Madrid star also scored twice against Mexico in the round of 16, and twice in the group stages against Croatia and Panama.

Haaland Hails ‘Unbelievable’ Bellingham

Bellingham once again appeared when England needed him most. | Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Bellingham’s tournament displays have made previous debate about whether the 23-year-old even merited a starting slot in Thomas Tuchel’s lineup appear completely ridiculous. Haaland, who played club soccer with Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, revealed post-match that the only thing that surprises him about his former teammate is the level of criticism he sometimes attracts.

“I’m not surprised that he scores two goals today and performs the way he does,” Haaland said.

“The only thing is that sometimes I think he gets a bit too much of a critic because he doesn’t score enough goals or whatever it is.

“I think he doesn’t really deserve it because he’s one of the best in the world. He’s a midfielder, he still scores goals, he still manages to dribble every single player on the field.

“It’s just praise for Jude. I think he’s unbelievable. England is lucky, Madrid is lucky because everybody would want a Jude in the team.”

The two superstars are known to be friends from their time together in Germany and were seen embracing after the final whistle on Saturday evening.

Haaland’s Father Unhappy With Refereeing

Well done Bellingham and referee. — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 11, 2026

Erling was not the only member of the Haaland family to name-check Bellingham after the match. Alf-Inge Haaland, the forward’s father and agent, also referenced England’s No.10 on X.

Commenting under a post from Fabrizio Romano praising Bellingham’s display, Haaland Sr. wrote “Well done Bellingham and referee”.

Alf-Inge also commented “feel we got robbed today” in response to a separate post from English journalist Henry Winter, also on X.

The main controversy of the game related to a Norway goal ruled out in the second half after Haaland was adjudged by referee Clément Turpin to have pushed Elliot Anderson in the build up—following a VAR review, but there was also frustration towards Bellingham’s first goal amid claims the ball actually struck the overhead camera setup.

Despite being directly involved in one of these incidents, Erling was magnanimous in defeat.

“Normally, the best team, which is of course England in terms of the players and this, normally you get these decisions with you,” he said. “When I’m in Man City, normally it goes my way.”

He added: “Of course I want England to do well. I think I got an England jersey before I got a Norway jersey when I was young.

“Of course I want England to do well because it’s a nice country and it’s a nice T-shirt.”

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