Kylian Mbappe Has Explicit Response to France’s World Cup Exit Censored

France’s beaten captain Kylian Mbappé offered a snippet of his deep devastation in the aftermath of Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal exit to Spain, admitting that he, personally, will have to “take the s---“ coming his way after an underwhelming display.

Mbappé had been one of the tournament’s star performers. Every France game had featured either a goal or an assist from a player who described himself as “on a mission” after a disappointing club campaign with Real Madrid.

Despite once again finishing as La Liga’s top scorer, Mbappé’s goals didn’t translate to a single piece of major silverware in the Spanish capital. Such was the animosity aimed at a player accused of disrupting the rhythm of the far more popular Vinícius Júnior, an online petition was set up demanding Mbappé’s sale. Heading into the summer, it had received more than 70 million signatures.

The tide of public opinion had threatened to turn while the 27-year-old spearheaded France’s imperious romp through the World Cup. A counter site collecting apologies for Mbappé was even launched. Yet, in the wake of one disappointing display against Spain—who muzzled France’s entire frontline, not just Mbappé—the international captain braced himself for another backlash.

“At the end of the day, you take all the glory when you win and when you don’t win you have to, sorry, take the s---,” Mbappé told Fox Sports shortly after the final whistle. “It’s part of the game, it’s part of my game, it’s part of my life and as captain I have to take all the responsibility and I have no problem with that.

“We wanted to go to the final, we didn’t go. So now we have to go and take what the people give to us.”

‘It’s Difficult’—Mbappe Explains What Went Wrong for France vs. Spain

Kylian Mbappé got nothing going against Spain. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

While the one word which wasn’t broadcast by Mbappé may have caught the ear, the striker offered a concise and insightful appraisal of exactly how Spain dismantled France in Dallas.

“I think it was difficult for us because tactically we had a plan to go for them on the press, to go one-against-one, to not let them lead the tempo of the game, to not let them play in the way they want to play—because it’s a team who love to have the control of the game, the control of the ball. That’s what we let them do.

“We let the midfield too much time to play. And at the end of the day, they have [the] quality to play. It’s difficult when you don’t change the plan of Spain.”

Rodri was masterful in midfield alongside Fabián Ruiz, with the pair taking 165 touches between them. France’s attempts to knock Spain’s metronomes out of tune never materialized: by the time Mikel Oyarzabal converted his penalty to break the deadlock in the 22nd minute, France’s press had forced La Roja to collectively miss just 10 of the 127 passes it attempted.

No one controls like Spain do. pic.twitter.com/BfeQkfH642 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 14, 2026

“From the start, with the pressure we applied, we always found ourselves three against two in midfield, and against Spain, that’s already a challenge,” Mbappé lamented while in discussion with French outlet M6, hinting that this was an failure of execution and conception.

“Fabián and Rodri had plenty of time to play; there was a lack of communication in our pressing. We needed to play one-on-one, force them to run with us because they’re a team that doesn’t like to run without the ball. And even when we won the ball back, technically, the first passes, the first touches, weren’t up to the standard of a World Cup semifinal. When you add all that up, the result is defeat.”

As he has all summer, Didier Deschamps stuck with his 4-2-3-1 equipped with four devastating forwards. While that flair was lauded across the first six games of the summer, the presence of just two central midfielders—Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni on this occasion—left Les Bleus hopelessly exposed to Spain’s trio of Fabián, Rodri and Dani Olmo, who offered an outlet at No. 10.

“Now it’s something we have to face with our heads held high,” Mbappé concluded. “There’s enormous disappointment; I can’t put it into words. We’ll have to recover, take a vacation, and move on. Soccer waits for no one.”

Didier Deschamps Blames Individual Rather Than Collective Failings

Didier Deschamps (left) only has one game left as France manager. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Rather than question his own tactical decisions of willingly going into an encounter against Spain with numerical inferiority in midfield, Deschamps lamented the individual failings of his players and the referee.

“We were a little below our usual level; we made more technical mistakes than we have lately,” France’s outgoing manager sighed. “It was undoubtedly also due to William Saliba’s injury, plus Adrien Rabiot being at risk with his yellow card. To have any hope of going further, we needed to be at our absolute best—unfortunately, we weren’t. This is a huge disappointment for us.”

Deschamps also called out referee Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros, who handed Spain a first-half penalty. “There were also some decisions that were questionable, to say the least,” he scoffed. “I don’t want to come across as a whiner just because we lost, but was the referee up to the standard for a World Cup semifinal?”

To give Deschamps his due, he didn’t entirely shift the blame. Spain’s own quality at pressing high was lauded, while he accepted that the buck ultimately stops with him. “If we didn’t show the same offensive flair we’ve had up to now, it’s our fault and the manager’s,” he accepted. “We have to be at our absolute best, and the team wasn’t tonight.”

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