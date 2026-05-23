How Much Arsenal Have Earned for Winning 2025–26 Premier League Title

The end of Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the Premier League title has brought with it great financial reward.

The Gunners were confirmed as Premier League champions last Tuesday after Manchester City’s latest slip-up ensured they couldn’t be caught, sparking wild celebrations among players at the training ground and supporters outside the Emirates Stadium.

While the financial benefits of clinching the trophy will be merely an afterthought for fans, those at the club will be far more interested in the numbers. Fortunately, they have plenty to be pleased about.

Here is how much Arsenal made from their Premier League title-winning campaign.

Arsenal’s Prize Money for Winning the Premier League Revealed

Bukayo brings joy. pic.twitter.com/NFUPtwe9Om — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 20, 2026

Arsenal will pocket a fortune for their incredible campaign across all competitions, with The Times reporting that they will earn a Premier League record revenue come the campaign’s conclusion—regardless of whether or not they win the Champions League final.

As per the report, Arsenal will earn up to £770 million ($1.04 billion) across the 2025–26 season following their immense on-field success, surpassing the £715 million ($961 million) earned by Manchester City in 2023–24.

It would mark a revenue increase of £79 million ($106 million) from last season and put Arsenal on course to break into the three richest clubs in the world—behind only Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

During a lucrative season, Arsenal’s Premier League campaign has earned them £192 million ($258 million) in total, a sizeable increase from last term based on an improved TV rights deal distributed among all participating clubs and an added £3 million ($4 million) from finishing in first rather than second.

Despite their colossal earnings, Arsenal could still record a loss for the season due to the huge sums splashed on transfer fees last summer, as well as a wage bill that has increased significantly.

How Much Will Arsenal Earn From Champions League Success?

Arsenal are unbeaten en route to the Champions League final. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal have already made a similarly vast fortune from reaching the Champions League final, in which they face off against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 searching for their first ever title in the competition.

As much as £124 million ($167 million) has been pocketed en route to the showpiece event, with an extra £4 million ($5.4 million) on offer if they win the competition.

Arsenal’s players will also profit from a successful Champions League campaign, with huge bonuses set to be paid out to those who have taken them to the final.

Commercial revenue (£290 million, $390 million) and matchday income (£160 million, $215 million) are responsible for the rest of Arsenal’s season-wide earnings.

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