Real Madrid, PSG or Liverpool: Where Should Yan Diomande Go?

Yan Diomande is now described as “open” to a Real Madrid transfer that has brought a new angle to the summer saga that is developing around the RB Leipzig winger.

Diomande has been linked with all manner of clubs off the back of a breakout season in 2025–26, but his choice of destinations appeared to have been stripped down to Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool ... until Real Madrid seemed to very suddenly come onto the scene.

News emerged on Friday of an approach from Los Blancos that was met with rejection by Leipzig. The offer in question was reported to be worth up to €100 million ($115 million), with €90 million of that guaranteed. But the Bundesliga club want a higher number to sell.

Real Madrid are working both sides because Fabrizio Romano updated on Saturday morning that talks with Diomande over the terms of a potential contract have been “positive.”

The next step for the 15-time European champions is to return with an improved offer that will exceed the original €100 million on the table.

Why Do Clubs Want to Sign Yan Diomande?

Diomande had a career breakout in Germany. | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The appeal of Diomande is obvious. Last season was his first full year as a pro player at a senior level—he debuted for Leganés as recently as March 2025—and he finished it with 21 combined goals and assists for the Bundesliga’s third best club. He won’t turn 20 until November.

Diomande can operate on either wing, starting last season on Leipzig’s left flank but spending a significant portion of the campaign playing on the right. The 2026 World Cup with Côte d’Ivoire didn’t yield the same kind of numbers but he performed well throughout the group stage, creating 10 chances—that only resulted in just one assist—in those three matches alone.

It demonstrated that Diomande can thrive outside the comfort zone he’s built in Leipzig. So while he isn’t proven at a top level beyond more than a single season, the talent he has is clear and offers an enormous ceiling to become a dual-threat superstar of the future.

Liverpool still need to fill a Mohamed Salah-sized hole on their right flank. Replacing Salah is impossible and there could well be a refocusing of the team’s attack this coming season to address that. But the Reds still need a winger and Diomande is the best prospect on the market.

In Madrid, the absence of Rodrygo until 2027 because of injury combines with the uncertainty that surrounds Vinícius Júnior now he’s in the final year of his contract with no renewal in sight. Even if Viní Jr. stays, depth in wide areas is lacking and Diomande is a long-term investment.

For PSG, the need is slightly different. Chasing Diomande is less about filling an existing space in the team and instead building a squad full of the best talent so that the club can continue to dominate in the Champions League after back-to-back successes already.

Which Club Should Yan Diomande Join?

Real Madrid is calling. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

What we already knew Diomande’s reported preference was for PSG over Liverpool—prior to the emergence of a Real Madrid offer.

PSG are the two-time reigning European champions and he would be joining a group of world-class attackers—even without having a defined role. It is a gamble on his part because Bradley Barcola is already being pushed out because of the grip that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué have on the starting roles. It’s also a path that chewed up and spat out Hugo Ekitiké at a similar stage of his career several years ago. Doué is the antithesis example.

As far as lifestyle, Paris has a bigger draw than Liverpool and it wouldn’t be the first time the Reds have lost a prospective signing over such a thing—remember Alexis Sánchez?

Liverpool has upside, though, if a major gamble for different reasons. The Reds had a poor 2025–26 season and the club is embarking on a rebuild under new manager Andoni Iraola. Diomande could get in at the ground floor and immediately have a major role to play, but it’s far riskier than slipping into a squad already primed to win at the highest level.

There is also the pressure of a nine-figure price tag and being labeled Salah’s successor.

Real Madrid may not be at their peak of two years ago but are probably the happy medium for Diomande, sat in between Liverpool and PSG. There is more of an obvious place in the team than in Paris, while there is arguably less of a leap back to the top in Madrid.

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