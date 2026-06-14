Could Mohamed Salah Perform Spectacular Liverpool U-Turn After Arne Slot Exit?

Arne Slot admitted he had no issues being viewed as the “bad guy” responsible for Mohamed Salah’s departure from Liverpool this summer. Things have changed now, with the bad guy no longer patrolling the Anfield touchline.

Slot was relieved of his duties earlier this summer, swiftly replaced by Andoni Iraola. His departure opened the door to the idea of Salah staying at Liverpool, given the deteriorating nature of his relationship with Slot was central to his decision to leave 12 months before his contract expired.

Salah’s current focus is on the World Cup with Egypt, where one of his international teammates has added real fuel to the fire of a possible reversal.

“The prospect of leaving Liverpool has affected Mo psychologically, but the situation might change and he could still stay with the team,” goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy insisted to ON Time Sports.

“He even told me that he doesn’t know anything about his future yet.”

Could Salah Remain With Liverpool?

Salah had a frosty relationship with Arne Slot (right). | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool recently named Salah on their retained list, submitted to the Premier League at the end of every season to confirm which players will depart on free transfers at the end of June. Legally, the process of his departure is underway.

It must be said that there is nothing standing in the way of a reversal of that decision, and it would not be the first time a player has returned to a club after leaving for free. Indeed, in the summer of 2024, Millwall re-signed veteran defender Shaun Hutchinson less than three weeks after his contract was allowed to expire.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, those dreaming of seeing Salah running down the wing at Anfield next season may be set for disappointment, with reports suggesting there is little chance of the Egyptian staying on with the Reds.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, even took to social media to downplay El Shenawy’s comments, insisting the goalkeeper did not have all the details of the situation.

“Mohamed is doing perfectly fine and neither he nor I prefer to discuss sensitive future plans with people not involved in them,” he wrote.

“Both he and I are very private about these things. Yes, people may ask and they may get a standard polite response but that’s about it.”

Again, there is nothing legally stopping Salah from returning to Liverpool, but both parties are understood to have drawn a line under his famous nine years as a Red and there are currently no suggestions that Salah could continue beyond this summer.

Salah’s Potential Destinations

Salah’s focus is on the World Cup with Egypt. | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

For years now, a move to the Saudi Pro League has appeared most likely for Salah, who has openly admitted he came close to making the jump last summer before signing his new contract with Liverpool.

Interest in Salah from Saudi Arabia is believed to remain but that is by no means Salah’s only option. Clubs in Major League Soccer could try to strike an ambitious deal, while the opportunity to remain in Europe is also thought to be on the table.

Much of the speculation has involved Turkish giants Galatasaray, while Paris Saint-Germain have even been named as a surprise landing spot for Salah.

A decision on Salah’s next move is not expected until the conclusion of Egypt’s World Cup journey, which starts on Monday with a group game against Belgium.

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