Man Utd Set for Transfer Windfall: How Should the Red Devils Spend it?

Manchester United are “optimistic” that they will recoup $93 million (£69 million, €80 million) from the permanent sales of Rasmus Højlund and Marcus Rashford this summer.

Both forwards fell out of favor under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, earning loan moves away for the current campaign. Højlund has starred for reigning Serie A champions, while Rashford has garnered attention for impressive displays at Barcelona.

Neither attacker appears to have a future in Manchester and their exits are expected come the end of the season, with their loan clubs interested in making the temporary deals permanent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have already earned $7 million from Højlund’s loan and will claim another $51 million should the purchase clause in his Napoli loan be triggered. The Denmark international has managed 13 goals on his Serie A return so far.

Romano also revealed that Barcelona are in “advanced talks” with the Red Devils for the $35 million transfer of Rashford, who has racked up an impressive 20 goal contributions in Catalonia and is well-liked by manager Hansi Flick.

Casemiro Replacement Remains Main Priority

Casemiro’s absence will be felt next term. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

A much-needed financial boost at Old Trafford would be welcomed with open arms. Only Alejandro Garnacho and Antony earned United money during last summer’s window, yet over $300 million was splashed on the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

All those additions have proven hits during their debut seasons, but it’s important that United recoup funds through player sales ahead of another transformative summer window.

Bolstering the midfield will be United’s primary target before next campaign. Already short in the engine room, the departure of influential enforcer Casemiro at the end of the season will mean that multiple bodies are required in the center of the park.

The money made from sales of Højlund and Rashford will certainly boost United’s chances of signing one of their blockbuster midfield targets. Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have all been discussed, although each is expected to cost around $130 million or perhaps even more.

An influx of cash will also help United add depth into midfield—absolutely crucial ahead of their anticipated return to the Champions League. André and João Gomes could prove cost-effective options when Wolverhampton Wanderers likely drop to the Championship, while Bundesliga duo Angelo Stiller and Felix Nmecha won’t be as expensive as the aforementioned Premier League trio.

Managerial Uncertainty Complicates Transfer Plans

Michael Carrick is only in charge on an interim basis. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

One issue for United heading into the summer is the ongoing uncertainty over their next permanent manager. While the club is in no rush to make a final decision—any choice hinging on the climax to the current campaign—it does provide complications for its recruitment staff, who are unsure on the tactical game plan moving forward.

Michael Carrick has put himself in a good position for permanent appointment having guided United into the top four since his arrival on an interim basis—even if Wednesday’s defeat to 10-man Newcastle United saw a club legend turn on him.

If an outside hire is made, potentially even after the World Cup, then United may have to wait before sanctioning any transfer business. Every available candidate under the sun has been touted with the job and the Red Devils certainly have a range of exciting candidates to select from when the season ends.

