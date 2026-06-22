Cristiano Ronaldo Debate Takes New Turn As Portugal Teammates Weigh in

Having now failed to score in 10 consecutive games at major tournaments with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is facing the most pressure of his entire international career.

Another underwhelming performance in his side’s 1–1 draw with DR Congo drew a frustrated response from Thierry Henry and reignited the debate as to whether a Portugal side full of undisputed superstars is actually being dragged down by Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s relentless search for goals has been touted as a hindrance, rather than a help—the idea that players feel a pressure to try and create for him—but teammate Francisco Conceição was in no mood to entertain such a narrative.

“I think Cristiano, with his quality for scoring goals, I don’t think there’s anyone like him in that department,” Conceição explained. “And we don’t have that obligation, that necessity to pass the ball to him.

“For example, speaking for myself, I pass the ball to whoever I think is better unmarked at that moment. It’s not like I have time to think about who’s ... what’s the face of the teammate next to me, no. I think we do everything by instinct, we do everything ... it’s thousandths of a second, there’s no time for that. And of course, Cristiano is here to help, just like any other player in the national team.

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“Cristiano is an example because of what his career has been, because of the hunger he shows every single day, now at 41 years old, the hunger he shows in wanting to win every day, super motivated to train as if it were his last training session.

“I think that for me, for the new generation, and for all of us who are here, it’s an example, because if he has already conquered so much and continues with that hunger, then the hunger we must have to manage to achieve a bit of what he achieved has to be even greater.

“He is an example because of that, because of his leadership as well, because of the goals he scores. There you have it, he’s one more in the team who is here to help us, and I think we need all individualities for the collective to work.”

Dalot: Portugal Prepared for Ronaldo Criticism

Diogo Dalot (right) was keen to defend Ronaldo. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

The debate about Ronaldo’s influence has been everywhere on social media, with the comments sections of players’ social media pages often flooded with opinions. Those posts have, unfortunately, reached the pages of some of the players’ family members and even the profile of the late Diogo Jota, as the discussion hit an ugly peak.

While the extent of the debate could not have been predicted, right back Diogo Dalot confessed the Portugal squad’s preparations for this summer’s World Cup involved work on dealing with such criticism.

“It’s very simple,” Dalot explained. “In the locker room, at our stadium, we had the opportunity before arriving at the World Cup to have a detailed conversation about this.

“It was almost as if we’d anticipated that this would happen. Of course, when you have a squad like this—especially with a player like Cristiano—we have to be prepared, a little more than usual.

“The fact that we had that pre-World Cup conversation to prepare ourselves for these moments meant that when it actually happened, we were able to send the message that the group is unshakable. We knew this was going to happen. We knew we’d face difficulties and criticism ... Sometimes unfair, sometimes untrue and often blown out of proportion.”

What Ronaldo Still Brings to Portugal

Ronaldo’s influence is still being felt. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in the history of men’s international soccer, may be enduring a rough patch on the pitch, but that appears to be of little concern to those around him.

Conceição’s insisted Ronaldo’s biggest impact comes as an experienced leader of the group, and Dalot eagerly admitted he shares that stance.

“Everyone already knows how well Cristiano handles criticism,” the Manchester United defender added. “He has over 20 years of experience with the national team.

“I think what he conveys to the team, that confidence, those criticisms are just part of the game, especially given the level at which we’re capable of playing, being in one of the biggest, if not the biggest, competitions in the world.

“The confidence he instills in us, and we in him, has always been the same and always will be. As long as he represents the national team, I think he’ll always have that ability and will always be ready to play.”

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