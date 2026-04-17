David Beckham’s Comments Show Inter Miami Were Caught Off Guard

“He’s an amazing person, a great coach, the players loved him”—those the words of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham as he commented on the sudden exit of MLS Cup-winning manager Javier Mascherano.

Mascherano cited “personal reasons” as he confirmed his resignation from his post just nine games into the 2026 season, having communicated his decision to the club after the weekend’s 2–2 draw with Red Bull New York.

Taking charge of the team in the short term will be club director Guillermo Hoyos, who spent 20 years as a manager at various levels before his behind-the-scenes reunion with Lionel Messi began in 2023.

Hoyos may even be given an extended run at the helm of the team, with Beckham admitting to CBS that Miami will not make an immediate appointment as they process what’s happened.

“That’s a difficult one,” Beckham said when asked about the current situation. “[Mascherano] came off the back of last season by winning our first championship. He’s an amazing person, a great coach, the players loved him, but obviously, these things happen in football clubs and we have to move on.

“We have to find a new coach at some point. But at the moment, we have to let things settle down. But, like I said, with owning a team, there are always challenges.”

Who Could Be Inter Miami’s Next Manager?

Guillermo Hoyos is currently in charge. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Miami may well look to aim high with the new manager, keen to capitalize on the wave of attention generated by Messi during the remaining 18 months of his current contract. This is a win-now organization, after all.

Just how ambitious Miami can afford to be remains to be seen. Reports have named Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as a dream target but one that is likely to be out of reach. Guardiola’s own future in Manchester is not yet clear.

Messi’s Barcelona ties spark obvious links to former Blaugrana boss Xavi, who has been out of work since leaving Catalonia in the summer of 2024. With options in Europe expected to arrive on his desk this summer, the former midfielder may well choose to look elsewhere.

There is also the matter of Xavi’s recent comments about Messi’s potential return to Barcelona. The Argentine was thought to be keen to stay out of the spotlight during Barça’s recent presidential elections but was dragged back in by Xavi’s claims that he nearly returned to the club before joining Miami. Whether Messi appreciated those comments is unknown.

If experience in Major League Soccer is the priority, Miami could look to Wilfried Nancy. The Frenchman recently endured a nightmare spell at the helm of Celtic but is fondly remembered in North America for his record-breaking stint with the Columbus Crew. Former Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin may not be the most glamorous appointment but understands the league better than most candidates.

Marcelo Gallardo, formerly of River Plate in Argentina, is available, as is fellow countryman Hernán Crespo after his exit from Brazilian side São Paulo. A bold move for Filipe Luís after his departure from Flamengo may face competition from clubs in Europe.

In the meantime, Hoyos will be given the usual chance to audition in an interim role. While there may not be current plans to hire the 62-year-old full-time, a run of strong results on the pitch could easily force him into contention.

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