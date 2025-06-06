Dean Huijsen Reveals Real Madrid Welcome Message From Kylian Mbappe
Dean Huijsen caught up with his new Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappé after Spain faced off with France in the UEFA Nations League semifinals.
Both Real Madrid players got the nod for their respective countries in what turned out to be a thrilling, nine-goal affair at MHPArena. Mbappé bagged a goal and an assist for France, but it was not enough for Les Bleus to complete their late-game comeback against the defending European champions.
Spain walked away with a 5–4 victory and punched their tickets to the UEFA Nations League final. After the match, Mbappé and Huijsen greeted one another for the first time since the center back completed his record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid.
“Me and Kylian Mbappé spoke a bit,” Huijsen told El Chiringuito following the semifinal fixture. “He welcomed me. Good guy.”
Huijsen and Mbappé will have plenty of time to get to know one another better ahead of the 2025–26 season. The two will feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup for Los Blancos in the club’s debut tournament under new manager Xabi Alonso.
After buying no players in the winter transfer window, Los Blancos sprung to action this summer to bolster their backline. Real Madrid paid Huijsen’s £50 million ($66.4 million) release clause and then signed the defender to a five-year contract after his stellar debut campaign at Bournemouth.
Trent Alexander-Arnold also made the move from Liverpool to Real Madrid and will make his debut in this summer’s newly expanded tournament as well. The Spanish outfit are also reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras.
While Real Madrid’s backline will feature new faces under Alonso, the team’s attack will still be led by Mbappé. The Frenchman capped off his historic debut season in a white shirt by winning the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot.