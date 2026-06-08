Declan Rice Handed New World Cup Role After Stellar Arsenal Season

England manager Thomas Tuchel has named Declan Rice as the Three Lions’ new vice-captain, before reminding himself he still needs to communicate that decision to the Arsenal midfielder.

Rice occasionally wore the armband for Arsenal in the absence of club captain Martin Ødegaard this past season, playing a huge role both on and off the pitch as the Gunners finally ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

Tuchel was clearly impressed by Rice’s emergence as a leader and will turn to the 27-year-old as part of England’s leadership group alongside captain Harry Kane.

“I think I would say Declan is my vice-captain,” Tuchel confirmed.

Asked whether Rice is aware of that, Tuchel laughed: “That is a good question. I was just thinking about it, whether it is an official thing or not.

“But I think we had this talk when Harry was not in camp with us. Was it against Wales? We started with Ollie Watkins and I think Declan was captain. That was where I told him.”

The Qualities Rice Brings to England

Rice wore the England armband back in October. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Leadership roles are not new to Rice, who first threw on the armband for West Ham United in 2020, just three years after making his senior debut. By 2022, he was the Hammers’ full-time captain at just 23 years old.

When he claimed the captaincy from Mark Noble four years ago, Rice took the opportunity to throw his name into the mix to become England’s next captain.

“I feel like that is the pinnacle of football, captaining your country,” Rice told West Ham media in 2022. “But I’m still so young and we’ve got a great captain in Harry Kane. He’s still got many, many years left of playing in an England shirt and I’m sure there is so much more he is going to want to achieve.

“But, one day, if he retires and I’m still in the squad, I’d love to be up there. I’d love to be England captain one day.”

Such responsibility is not simply handed out at such a high level. Rice has been forced to earn his leadership roles with both club and country, and things stepped up to a different level this season as the midfielder proved his ability to galvanize his Arsenal teammates, some of whom boast superior experience on the pitch, in a high-profile battle to win the Premier League.

Rice attracted widespread ridicule among rival fans on social media as cameras caught him assuring teammates the title race was “not done” following April’s defeat to Manchester City, but the reality is that is one of many moments which will have convinced Tuchel to promote Rice in his squad.

It was telling that, at perhaps the most high-pressure moment of Arsenal’s season, Rice’s first reaction was not only to try and reduce tensions, but also to spread that message to his teammates. Should England end up facing adversity this summer at a World Cup in which the Three Lions are hailed among the pre-tournament favorites, Tuchel will expect the same response.

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