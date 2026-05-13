Deportivo Alaves vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The 2025–26 La Liga champions return to action on Wednesday night Deportivo Alavés prepare to welcome Barcelona with a guard of honor at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Barcelona land in the Basque country still in a celebratory mood after a dominant 2–0 win in El Clásico saw them lift a 29th La Liga title on Sunday. Hansi Flick’s side have been the best team in Spain this season and couldn’t have written a better script than defeating Real Madrid to clinch back-to-back league titles.

But the Catalans still have three games remaining this season and could hit 100 points. Next is relegation-threatened Alavés. Quique Sánchez Flores’s side are currently in the drop zone, but upsetting Barça could potentially see them surge up to 13th on the table given how congested it is.

It’s a game of vital importance for the hosts, but Flick will doubtless have his side ready to go for what could be a very appealing contest.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Champions Keep The Good Times Rolling

Barcelona are having a fantastic end of 2025–26. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Alavés undoubtedly have more on the line in Wednesday’s bout, but the gap in quality between both sides remains too glaring to ignore.

Even without Lamine Yamal, Barcelona haven’t missed a beat in recent weeks and continue to collect wins for fun. Yes, celebrations have likely compromised Barça’s preparations for Wednesday’s clash, but they’ve been firing on all cylinders of late and morale couldn’t be better.

It could be a closer match than it would be in regular circumstances, but Barcelona remain too much to handle for the struggling Alavés.

Head-to-Head Record: Alavés haven’t defeated Barcelona in almost 10 years and Barcelona haven’t lost at Mendizorroza since 2001. The Catalans have won 24 of the 31 meetings this century, undefeated in the last 17 and have won the six most recent games against Wednesday’s opponent.

Alavés haven’t defeated Barcelona in almost 10 years and Barcelona haven’t lost at Mendizorroza since 2001. The Catalans have won 24 of the 31 meetings this century, undefeated in the last 17 and have won the six most recent games against Wednesday’s opponent. Unstoppable Force vs. Moveable Object: Alavés haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 17 matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona have scored at least once in 55 straight La Liga games, the longest scoring streak in Europe’s top five leagues.

Alavés haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 17 matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona have scored at least once in 55 straight La Liga games, the longest scoring streak in Europe’s top five leagues. The Best Winning Run of the Flick Era: Barcelona have won 11 straight La Liga games, their best run of domestic form in Flick’s two seasons in charge.

Prediction: Deportivo Alavés 0–2 Barcelona

Deportivo Alavés Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Alavés are fighting for their survival. | FotMob

Facundo Garcés remains suspended and won’t play again this season, while striker Lucas Boyé stands out as the only confirmed player unavailable through injury.

Toni Martínez, who has seven goals in his last seven appearances, left the pitch prematurely with an apparent injury at the weekend. Still, given the importance of the clash, he’s expected to be included in the XI.

Midfielder Jon Guridi is another injury doubt but there’s hope he can feature, even if it’s just a cameo from the bench.

La Masia graduate Carles Aleñá is back from suspension and could face his boyhood club, but his place in the XI could be usurped by fellow former Barça player Denis Suárez.

Alavés predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (5-3-2): Sivera; Pérez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Rebbach; Ibáñez, Blanco, Suárez; Martínez, Diabate.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Deportivo Alavés

Flick is expected to make some changes to the XI that took the pitch in El Clásico. | FotMob

Only Flick know how much he will rotate his side, but changes are expected with the league title already destined in Barcelona’s trophy cabinet.

Both Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé have lost their starting jobs in recent months, but the fullback duo could get the nod from the beginning here. Flick’s midfield pivot remains unchanged with Gavi continuing to feature prominently since returning from injury.

Raphinha could make his first start after returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for over a month. But, with Marcus Rashford delivering some impressive performances on the right wing in recent weeks, the Brazilian should take back his usual spot on the left wing.

Robert Lewandowski will lead the line as he enters what will likely be the final three games of his Barcelona career.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Alavés (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; Gavi, Pedri; Rashford, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

What Time Does Deportivo Alavés vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

: Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain Stadium : Estadio de Mendizorroza

: Estadio de Mendizorroza Date : Wednesday, May 13

: Wednesday, May 13 Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Deportivo Alavés vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Canada TSN+, TSN3 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

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