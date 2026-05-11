Four Takeaways From Barcelona’s Fairytale La Liga Title-Clinching Clasico Victory

Barcelona are champions of Spanish soccer for the second season in a row after cruising to a 2–0 win in El Clásico to celebrate their 29th La Liga crown in front of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalans were vastly superior from the start. A jaw-dropping free kick from Marcus Rashford and a Ferran Torres strike tied the bow on a stellar collective action sufficed for Barcelona to triumph over Los Blancos.

A day that started with mourning following the passing of Hansi Flick’s father ended with the German boss getting tossed in the air as he successfully led Barcelona’s title defense to collect the fifth trophy of his tenure.

19 and 10 were always going to add up to 29. pic.twitter.com/OUY3vnJg2k — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 10, 2026

It was a fairytale night for Barcelona in the first El Clásico at the Camp Nou in three years. Celebrations will go deep into the Catalan night, as the La Liga trophy is once again adorned with Blaugrana strings.

Here’s four takeaways from Barcelona’s title-clinching win vs. Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford Aces Final Audition

Marcus Rashford (right) scored a cracking goal. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

After weeks where he appeared to have fallen out of Flick’s favor and with his Barcelona future beyond uncertain, Rashford has been essential during the run-in. In El Clásico, he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal that won La Liga for Barcelona—the first league title in Rashford’s career.

The stunning free kick Rashford buried into the top corner away from the outstretched hands of Thibaut Courtois was his third goal contribution of the last three games, and the first direct free kick goal the Catalans scored in El Clásico since Lionel Messi in 2012. In total, the Man Utd loanee has 14 goals and as many assists this season for Barcelona. His contributions are tangible and his productivity is undeniable.

The Englishman delivered on the biggest stage and unquestionably played a significant role in Barça’s league title. During the run-in, he’s loudly made his case to make Catalonia his permanent home.

Barcelona must decide if they want to trigger the $35 million (£26 million) buy option included on Rashford’s loan. He might not be the talent he was during his United peak, but will Barcelona be able to find a cheaper alternative that produces around 30 goal contributions playing a sporadic role? Unlikely.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Rashford famously said after Barcelona lost El Clásico to go five points back of Real Madrid back in October. A little over six months later, his words proved prophetic and he was essential for Barcelona to arrive at the finish line.

Barcelona’s Defense Deserves Its Flowers

Barcelona’s heavily criticized defense has delivered in La Liga. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona’s backline has been the target of plenty of criticism throughout the term, deemed the team’s Achilles heel and the biggest reason for their Champions League failure. As justifiable as the that criticism has been, Barça’s backline deserves an enormous amount of praise and credit for their domestic success.

As incredible as it may seem from the outside, Barcelona have the best defensive record in La Liga. The 31 goals Barça have conceded this season are the least in all of Spain’s top-flight—that’s eight fewer than what they allowed a season ago.

Against Real Madrid, Barcelona’s defense dominated, and Los Blancos could only muster one shot on goal in 90 minutes. Joan García has been incredible in his debut season with Barcelona, and after collecting his 15th clean sheet in 29 league games, the first Zamora trophy of his career is all but guaranteed.

Pau Cubarsí is playing the best soccer of his career right now and natural left back-turned-center-back Gerard Martín is Barcelona’s breakout player of the year. The Catalans are yet to lose in La Liga when the the duo starts together in the heart of defense.

Obviously improvement is necessary next season in an effort to compete better in Europe. But Barcelona’s much maligned backline deserves its flowers for how reliable and effective it was in the team’s league title run. Against Real Madrid, Barça’s “Achilles heel” was anything but.

Flick’s Barça Are in a Different League

The gap between the two Spanish giants is glaring. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

Don’t let the scoreline fool you; Barcelona categorically dominated Real Madrid at the Camp Nou and Los Blancos are lucky not to have suffered a more lopsided defeat. The hosts didn’t have to leave first gear to run their bitter rivals off the pitch, and the drastic gap between both sides was evident for all to see.

If the 14-point gap on the table isn’t self-explanatory, Barcelona are on a completely different level than Real Madrid currently. Not since the Pep Guardiola era has Barcelona looked so superior in all aspects compared to the struggling Madrid.

It’s been less than two years since Real Madrid won La Liga, the Champions League and signed Kylian Mbappé, while Barcelona had won just one league title in five years and entered the summer ahead of the 2024–25 season looking for a new manager. One team looked destined for another dynastic run while the other appeared doomed to continue spending time standing in their rival’s shadow. The complete and drastic turnaround since is nothing short of incredible.

Barcelona have won six of the seven El Clásicos since the start of the Flick era—the first manager in the history of the rivalry to achieve such a feat.

If you take away the 2024 UEFA Super Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Real Madrid are trophyless over the past two seasons since Mbappé arrived and, on Sunday, Flick’s Barça lifted their fifth trophy in that same timeframe, tightening their grip on the Spanish soccer landscape.

There’s no other way around it—Flick’s Barcelona own Real Madrid.

One of the Greatest La Liga Teams of All Time

After painful years, Barcelona are firmly back to being one of the best teams in the world. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

It’s no exaggeration to say that the 2025–26 version of Barcelona have a chance to finish the season as one of the greatest teams in the history of La Liga. Not bad for “Flick’s second-season curse.”

Barcelona still have a chance to hit the 100-goal mark for the season, becoming the third team in La Liga history to do so and set the record as the first side to finish the season with a perfect home record since the league expanded to 20 teams.

Statistically, this Barcelona side is one of the most dominant forces Spanish soccer has ever witnessed. Although it’s true that this season’s version never routinely performed at the peak level of the 2024–25 team, they have been undeniably more consistent this campaign, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Wins against Alavés, Real Betís and Valencia with nine goals scored across all three games would cement the legacy of 2025–26 Barcelona, putting them in the pantheon of the all time great teams in La Liga.

The scary part? Barcelona could easily be even better next season, as Flick’s men have all the makings of a dynastic side.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC