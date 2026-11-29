Barcelona are aiming to rack up yet another high-scoring La Liga victory when they journey to the Estadio Riazor to face Deportivo A Coruña.

La Blaugrana currently lead the standings, winning all but one of their matches at the beginning of an impressive title defense. They were pushed hard by Villarreal last weekend, however, coming from two goals down within the first seven minutes to clinch a crucial 3–2 victory at Camp Nou, which they followed up with a 4–1 win over Champions League debutants Sabah midweek.

Deportivo should realistically prove no match for their guests, having won just three of their 13 matches in La Liga to date. An eye-catching start to the campaign, inspired by 37-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has faded into mediocrity, and they were convincingly beaten 3–1 away at Deportivo Alavés last weekend.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Barcelona have won their last five matches. | Busra Enc/PS Images/MB Media/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Barça are considered overwhelming favorites for this one. Off the back of five consecutive victories, during which they have scored 18 times, Hansi Flick’s men are primed for another big win.

Opta are emphatic in their assessment of Barça’s odds of victory, giving them a 73.3% chance of coming out on top. Considering 21 points separate the sides, that’s not particularly shocking.

Deportivo can dream of an upset, though, and there is seemingly a combined 26.7% chance of them managing a point or more this weekend. They have lost just once on home soil this season, which is a positive omen for Antonio Hidalgo and his players.

Outcome Likelihood Deportivo A Coruña 11.8% Draw 14.9% Barcelona 73.3%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Deportivo A Coruña vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Another Classy Win for League Leaders

Flick will expect a thumping victory. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barça simply refuse to slip up against the more average sides in Spain’s first division. Only their Clásico rivals Real Madrid have prevented them from winning in La Liga, with Deportivo needing a miracle to rebuff the champions.

The attacking brilliance of La Blaugrana has taken center stage this season, despite lingering concerns over the efficiency of their defense. They have scored a staggering 51 times in the league already, which is over three times more than the number netted by Deportivo.

They will surrender chances courtesy of Flick’s aggressively high line, hence why they have kept just two clean sheets in all competitions since the beginning of September, but there’s little doubt they will outscore their hosts on Sunday.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF DEPORTIVO A CORUÑA VS. BARCELONA

It’s been over eight years since the sides previously fought. | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

• Head-to-head record: Barça were crowned La Liga champions following their last match against Deportivo back in April 2018, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick in a 4–2 victory. They have won four of their last five games against the Galician outfit, including an 8–0 triumph at the Estadio Riazor in 2016.

• Barça’s unstoppable attack: Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and Karim Adeyemi were all on the scoresheet against Sabah, but it’s Raphinha and Lamine Yamal (if passed fit) who will really strike fear into Deportivo’s defense this weekend. The pair have scored a combined 25 goals in La Liga this term, which is nine more than the entire Deportivo team.

• Away day delight: Barça have been unflappable on their travels in La Liga. They have all won six of their away games, averaging four goals per outing, and have lost just twice on the road domestically since the beginning of March—both of which came when they had already been crowned champions last season.

Prediction: Deportivo A Coruña 1–4 Barcelona