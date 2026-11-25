Without multiple crucial starters, Barcelona had no trouble in the cold Azerbaijan night and cruised to a comfortable 4–1 win against Sabah on Wednesday.

It was a slightly shaky start from a heavily-rotated Barcelona side, as Sabah took the game to the visitors and wasted the three best chances of the opening exchanges. But the game completely changed at the half-hour mark when a poor clearance from Stas Pokatilov allowed Anthony Gordon to tap-in the opener for the visitors.

The game completely changed once Barça opened the scoring as Sabah completely collapsed after the break. In a matter of 15 minutes, Gordon completed his brace, Karim Adeyemi added a third and then Gabriel Jesus buried the nail in Sabah’s coffin with a fourth.

Sabah scored a consolation goal through Joy-Lance Mickels, but the result was too lopsided for the hosts to truly get back in the game and Hansi Flick was able to fully rest some of his key starters.

Barcelona’s mature performance keeps them comfortably inside the top eight of the Champions League league phase standings. Flick’s men now turn their attention to a couple of La Liga matches that will have huge title race implications in the next seven days.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Hansi Flick (right) took massive risks with his team selection against Sabah. | Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP/Getty Images

Flick has stated multiple times that managing the minutes of some of his key players is of vital important at this juncture of the season. Rotations were expected for Wednesday’s match given Barça’s busy upcoming schedule, the opponent and the 10-hour flight to Azerbaijan—the longest away trip in Barcelona’s Champions League history.

But Flick’s rotations were drastic, and Barcelona started the game without arguably four of their five most important players: Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Pau Cubarsí and Raphinha. Flick took it another step further at the break when he replaced Pedri.

Fitness issues saw Yamal and Rodri stay back in Catalonia, while Cubarsí—who’s also dealing with a minor knock—and Raphinha were given some rest. Other starters such as João Cancelo, Eric García and—at least lately—Marc Bernal were also absent from the starting XI.

Five players that had registered less than 500 minutes this season featured from the start. In other words, Flick deployed his “B team” against Sabah, and for a while it showed.

Barcelona struggled to impose their superiority against an inferior side. Especially out of possession, the visitors looked disorganized and chaotic, allowing the hosts to create the most dangerous chances in the match’s early stages. Eventually, though, the Catalans settled and Barça’s quality depth imposed their will in a dominant second half performance.

Flick’s gamble emphatically paid off and he completed his mission to rest crucial stars while also collecting three points away in Europe, something that should yield benefits later in the campaign.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Sabah (4-2-3-1)

Anthony Gordon bagged his first brace for Barça. | Igor Ivankl/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.7: Had a couple of poor clearances from set pieces that Sabah failed to capitalize on, but García was rarely tested and spent much of the game simply distributing from deep.

RB: Jules Koundé—8.0: Slightly surprising that he started after news broke that he was late to training yesterday. Still, it was a very good performance from Koundé, who handled his duties defensively and drove forward with intent on multiple occasions.

CB: Frenkie de Jong—7.4: Another impressive shift at center back from the Dutchman. Quick to intervene, had some nice recoveries after initially getting beat and was flawless on the ball.

CB: Gerard Martín—6.9: Outside of one nervy moment in which he mistimed his jumped and nearly let an opponent through on goal, Martín had a comfortable evening.

LB: Alejandro Balde—7.7: Excellent showing from the out-of-favor left back that was crowned with an assist. Still, he will be incredibly frustrated given he had to be withdrawn injured.

CM: Gavi—7.0: Operating as Barcelona’s deepest midfielder, Gavi was fine in possession, but the Catalans looked incapable of defending Sabah’s transitions, with the midfield getting overrun.

CM: Pedri—7.5: The best player on the pitch in the first half by a considerable margin. Unbothered by Sabah’s press and Barcelona’s best moments came when the ball found its way to the midfield maestro. A day after Jude Bellingham scored one of the best goals of the season, Pedri nearly scored an equally spectacular volley.

RW: Karim Adeyemi—8.5: As frustrating as his decision-making can be, he was unquestionably Barcelona’s biggest source of danger and was rewarded with a goal and an assist.

AM: Fermín López—7.4: Grew into the match and his runs in behind became Barcelona’s main avenue to create. Did well to drop slightly deeper out of possession to contribute to recovery efforts after Flick’s men struggled early to handle Sabah’s verticality.

LW: Anthony Gordon—9.2: Had been a no-show the entire game until he did well to sniff out a rebound to tap-in Barcelona’s opener. The Englishman dominated the rest of the way and added another tap-in later to secure his first Barça brace.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—8.2: Questionable decisions defined the Brazilian’s evening. He routinely took too long to either shoot or assist, but in the end he was involved in Gordon’s second and scored Barça’s fourth.

SUB: Dani Olmo (46’ for Pedri)—6.8: Operated deeper in midfield than usual, covering for Pedri closer to the base. Olmo didn’t put a foot wrong in the second half.

SUB: Álex Campos (64’ for De Jong)—6.0: Never really had to make a defensive intervention but his quality on the ball was on full display with some very nice line-breaking passes.

SUB: João Cancelo (65’ for Balde)—6.6: A nice shot the goalkeeper did well to handle was the highlight of his brief appearance.

SUB: Raphinha (76’ for Gordon)—6.5: Essentially another spectator during his cameo as Barcelona recycled possession in the twilight of the match.

SUB: Brian Fariñas (86’ for Gavi)—N/A

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Dominik Livaković (GK), Pau Cubarsí, Marc Bernal, Eric García, Jesse Bisiwu, Óscar Gistau.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Karim Adeyemi was a menace against Sabah. | Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP/Getty Images

On a day in which Barcelona’s superstar attackers were rested, Karim Adeyemi , Gabriel Jesus , and especially Anthony Gordon stepped up when Flick needed them most, something that will surely boost their confidence. The three forwards contributed directly to all of Barcelona’s goals, and although it’s clear they aren’t at Raphinha or Yamal’s level, the attacking depth at Flick’s disposal is as good as it’s been during his Barça tenure.

, , and especially stepped up when Flick needed them most, something that will surely boost their confidence. The three forwards contributed directly to all of Barcelona’s goals, and although it’s clear they aren’t at Raphinha or Yamal’s level, the attacking depth at Flick’s disposal is as good as it’s been during his Barça tenure. Although Gavi had a solid showing, he also didn’t do anything to raise his stock in Barcelona’s packed midfield pecking order. The former Golden Boy winner is in a difficult moment due to his lack of minutes. On Wednesday, he didn’t do anything special to convince Flick he deserves an increased role.

had a solid showing, he also didn’t do anything to raise his stock in Barcelona’s packed midfield pecking order. The former Golden Boy winner is in a difficult moment due to his lack of minutes. On Wednesday, he didn’t do anything special to convince Flick he deserves an increased role. Spare a though for Alejandro Balde. The left back has more rumors suggesting he’s bound to leave Barcelona than minutes played this season, and after a brilliant hour in which he looked back to his best and showed Flick what he can offer, the La Masia graduate had to leave the pitch after suffering an injury. it was the worst possible outcome at the worst possible time.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Comfy Win

Even without multiple key starters, Barcelona still dominated proceedings, finishing the game with 72% possession and completed over 400 more passes than their rivals.

and completed than their rivals. Who needs Raphinha and Yamal when Barça’s makeshift attack still generated an xG of 4.06 , had 14 shots on goal and manufactured nine big chances.

, had and manufactured Barcelona registered 42 touches inside Sabah’s penalty area. To put that in perspective, the hosts completed just 54 passes inside Barcelona’s own half.

Statistic Sabah Barcelona Posession 28% 72% Expected Goals (xG) 1.19 4.06 Total Shots 8 25 Shots on Target 3 14 Big Chances 2 9 Pass Accuracy 80% 92% Fouls 9 8 Corners 4 6