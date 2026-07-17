Dominik Szoboszlai’s new Liverpool contract came with a renewed message: the Champions League trophy is in his sights.

Liverpool’s obvious Player of the Season for 2025–26 was set to be out of contract in just two years, inspiring admiring glances from Real Madrid which certain comments from his agent did nothing to dampen.

Yet, the 25-year-old has brought an abrupt end to that speculation with the agreement of a new contract until the summer of 2031.

“I want to win everything that is possible in this country,” Szoboszlai told Liverpool’s official website at the announcement of his fresh terms, “also let’s say the Champions League. I’m ready to go for it.”

It’s a bold ambition for a team which spent much of last season flirting with a failure to even qualify for the competition, let alone win it. Szoboszlai, himself, memorably claimed that Liverpool “should be happy with the Conference League” given the shoddy level of performance which plagued Arne Slot’s final year at the club.

However, it appears as though the change of manager has inspired a similar shift in mood at Anfield. Andoni Iraola, despite any lack of past experience at such a club, promises to bring a fresh, exciting brand of soccer to help Liverpool return to the success of recent years. Whether that will stretch to Champions League glory remains to be seen, but having Szoboszlai onside makes that goal a little bit more realistic.

Why Szoboszlai’s Contract Is So Important—for Him and Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai was Liverpool’s standout performer in 2025–26. | Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

Liverpool’s all-action midfielder was at pains to point out how significant his contract extension was. “It’s maybe my biggest day,” Szoboszlai gushed. “There are a couple in front of it—probably when I signed for Liverpool the first one and when I got my baby, of course. But in my football career, I can say this is in the top three.

“Very happy. [I] can’t wait to go again and again and again. I’m just happy to be here, as I said many times.”

Scoring his first goal at Anfield, earning the admiration of Merseyside or winning the Premier League all fell short for Szoboszlai. The high of signing for a club as historic as Liverpool is one thing, but to earn an extension, a tangible show of confidence in your quality for the next half decade, is a fitting moment to celebrate—for both parties.

The successful capture of Szoboszlai ends a worrying sequence of Liverpool defections to Real Madrid. In 2025, boyhood fan Trent Alexander-Arnold was lured away to the bright lights of the Spanish capital—a path which was also taken by his compatriot, Steve McManaman, two decades earlier. Earlier this same summer, the months of negotiations with Ibrahima Konaté ultimately ended in the French center back joining Real Madrid.

There was the real risk of Dominik Szoboszlai (left) following the path trodden by Trent Alexander-Arnold. | Justin Setterfield /UEFA/Getty Images

During those fraught talks, Konaté claimed that Liverpool had deliberately let contract discussions run into the final year of his deal. “This is negotiations,” he shrugged. “With Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah] last season it was exactly the same to sort the contract.”

There would be no brinkmanship with Szoboszlai.

The certainty of the influential midfielder’s future comes against a backdrop of upstairs upheaval. The club’s CEO of soccer, Michael Edwards, has quit while current sporting director Richard Hughes has been perennially linked with a move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

After the unmitigated disaster of last summer’s transfer window—in terms of signings and the diminished performances of those who did get new contracts—tying Szoboszlai down is a belated step in the right direction.

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