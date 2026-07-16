Dominik Szoboszlai Gives Liverpool Major Boost Ahead of New Season

Dominik Szoboszlai is reportedly set to sign a new contract at Liverpool, in a huge boost for the club.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s current terms are due to expire in 2028, but The Athletic state that he’s expected to end speculation over his future by inking a new a long-term deal.

The Hungary international, who was signed for around £60 million ($80 million) from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2023, was named Liverpool’s Men’s Player of the Season in 2025–26, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions.

There are also suggestions that Szoboszlai is viewed as a serious contender to inherit the vice-captaincy from Andy Robertson, who left Liverpool for Tottenham this summer.

From Uncertain Future to Key Man

Dominik Szoboszlai scored 13 times in all competitions last season. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

This time last summer, Szoboszlai’s position in the Liverpool team was somewhat unclear.

Despite playing a key role in the 2024–25 Premier League title win—scoring six goals in 36 appearances—Szoboszlai’s place as a starter looked to be under threat ahead of the new campaign after a summer spending spree.

£100 million ($135 million) Florian Wirtz appeared poised to inherit the No.10 role behind the striker, which Szoboszlai had thrived in, with other arrivals adding to overall competition for places.

However, while Wirtz and others struggled to hit the ground running as club fortunes dipped, the Hungarian showcased his best individual form in a number of different positions, including as a makeshift right back on a number of occasions. He also caught the eye with a number of spectacular goals.

In February, Mohamed Salah described Szoboszlai as “one of the best players in the world,” while captain Virgil van Dijk talked up his credentials as a future captain.

“Obviously he has been very good [this season],” Van Dijk said. “He's also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team. It starts by leading by example and that's something he has done so far this season.”

What Next for Szoboszlai and Liverpool?

Liverpool enter a period of transition. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Szoboszlai, who has not involved in the summer’s World Cup due to Hungary’s failure to qualify, returned to training for Liverpool’s pre-season this week.

Several key players are due back later this summer, having been given an extended break following international duty.

Liverpool find themselves at a critical juncture this summer, following Andoni Iraola’s appointment as manager to replace the ousted Arne Slot after a disappointing season. Adding to the upheaval, Fenway Sports Group CEO Michael Edwards has surprised many by stepping away from his role overseeing the club, while director of football Richard Hughes is expected to go to Saudi Arabia to join Al Hilal.

Defender Jérémy Jacquet and winger Víctor Muñoz have been signed for a combined total of around £80 million, while more arrivals are expected before the new season starts—not least a replacement for the now departed Salah.

“Obviously we’ve signed two players already, but we need more players; we know this,” Iraola told reporters in his first media appearance earlier this week. “The club is working on this.”

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