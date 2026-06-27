DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

World Cup minnows collide in Group K’s final round of fixtures when DR Congo and Uzbekistan trade blows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Both countries have a shot at progressing to the last 32 for the first time in their history, but it’s DR Congo who finds itself in the driver’s seat. After a draw with Portugal in the opener, the Leopards know victory on Saturday will likely be enough to send them through as one of the best-ranking third-placed outfits.

Uzbekistan also needs a victory, although its dismal goal difference means only a thumping triumph would do the trick. Even that might not be enough for the debutants, who have been really disappointing in hefty defeats to Colombia and Portugal.

As both sides vie to make history, a first-ever meeting promises fireworks.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Score Prediction

Leopards Hunt Down Victory

DR Congo has already stunned Portugal. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There’s an element of the unexpected surrounding Saturday’s encounter. Just four places separated the teams in the FIFA rankings heading into the World Cup, and their lack of tournament experience and star players will likely result in a battle of fine margins.

However, based on what has been witnessed in North America, DR Congo must be considered favorites. The African side were superb in their 1–1 draw with Portugal, Sébastien Desabre’s men showing incredible defensive resilience and industriousness, which was then replicated in a narrow 1–0 loss to Colombia.

The Leopards have been watertight at the back for the most part and should find life simpler against an Uzbekistan team lacking sparkle up top. They will also be handed encouragement by facing one of the tournament’s most porous defenses, eight goals conceded to date.

Fabio Cannavaro will demand improvements from the White Wolves on Saturday, but DR Congo could inflict a third successive defeat on the Italian’s side.

Defensive masterclass : DR Congo may have conceded in both its World Cup matches to date, but its defensive numbers are terrific given the caliber of opposition faced. The Leopards restricted Portugal to just 0.65 expected goals and seven shots, after which they held Colombia to just 0.98 xG. They appear primed for a first tournament clean sheet on Saturday.

: DR Congo may have conceded in both its World Cup matches to date, but its defensive numbers are terrific given the caliber of opposition faced. The Leopards restricted Portugal to just 0.65 expected goals and seven shots, after which they held Colombia to just 0.98 xG. They appear primed for a first tournament clean sheet on Saturday. Uzbekistan struggles: Successive defeats against elite opposition were expected for the Asian debutants, but their worrying form stretches further back. Uzbekistan has won none of its last five matches and only two of its previous nine across all competitions.

Prediction: DR Congo 1–0 Uzbekistan

DR Congo Predicted Lineup vs. Uzbekistan

There could be a tactical shift for DR Congo. | Sports Illustrated

DR Congo’s 5-3-2 formation has been effective so far, but Desabre needs more attacking impetus from his side as they search for an all-important win. As a result, he may select a 4-3-3 setup instead on Saturday.

Nathanaël Mbuku might prosper from the formation change, coming into the team on the wing in place of Steve Kapuadi, one of three center backs used for the opening matches.

Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa could be shunted out to the right-hand side to make room for Cédric Bakambu as the sole No. 9.

DR Congo predicted lineup vs. Uzbekistan (4–3–3): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu, Mbuku.

Uzbekistan Predicted Lineup vs. DR Congo

There will be changes from the Portugal loss. | Sports Illustrated.

After the humbling defeat to Portugal, there could be readmissions to the starting lineup for Akmal Mozgovoy and Oston Urunov. That means Odiljon Hamrobekov and Azizjon Ganiev will be the ones to make way.

Utkir Yusupov could return between the sticks, too, following Abduvohid Nematov’s poor display against Portugal which included scoring an own goal.

Uzbekistan need a more stable defensive performance and will rely on the experience of Abukodir Khusanov of Manchester City to provide it, while the main attacking threats of Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev must make their mark when presented with chances.

Uzbekistan predicted lineup vs. DR Congo (3–4–3): Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Saturday, June 27 / Sunday, June 28

: Saturday, June 27 / Sunday, June 28 Kick-off Time : 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (June 28)

: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (June 28) Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

How to Watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan on TV, Live Stream

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