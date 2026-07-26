Dream Transfer: Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

“We definitely need to sign a winger,” Andoni Iraola confidently declared at one of his first meetings with the media as Liverpool’s new manager. He’s not wrong.

Despite a record-breaking spend last summer, which included big-money forward additions, Liverpool already find themselves in dire need of attacking reinforcements. An abject 2025–26 campaign has intensified the demand for greater quality in the wide forward positions, a growing issue further exacerbated by Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The Reds have already gone some lengths to remedying the problem. 23-year-old Victor Muñoz has been signed for $46 million, but the precocious Spaniard will need to time to adapt to a new division and still boasts relatively little senior experience. Liverpool’s problem is not yet solved.

Iraola’s request cannot fall on deaf ears if the Merseysiders are to succeed in his debut campaign. Liverpool don’t just need a new winger, they need an established star.

That’s where Bradley Barcola comes into the equation. Liverpool need not look beyond the exceptional Paris Saint-Germain winger in their search for solutions.

Liverpool’s Uninspiring Wide Options

Liverpool lack depth and quality out wide. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Why do Liverpool need a new wide man after recruiting four forwards across the last two seasons? Well, one glance at their current roster provides the answer.

In addition to new recruit Muñoz, Iraola has just three out-and-out wingers at his disposal. Sure, Florian Wirtz can operate from the left-hand side, while the returning Harvey Elliott can also feature out wide—if he even has a future at Liverpool—but only Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa are really considered wingers.

Chiesa appears likely to exit Anfield this summer after an unspectacular two-year stint, leaving just Gakpo and Ngumoha. The former enters the upcoming campaign off the back of an underwhelming season at club level, while the latter is only 17 years old. Ngumoha is an exceptional talent, perhaps generational, but it’s unfair to expect too much of him next term.

One of Liverpool’s other potential wide options, Hugo Ekitiké, could be missing until 2027 due to injury, meaning the club is not only light on the flanks, but at center forward, too. Something must be done in the transfer market to avoid disaster.

Barcola: An Unstoppable Sensation

Barcola sometimes flies under the radar in Paris. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcola needs little introduction after several sensational seasons with PSG, and Liverpool are already well aware of his talents. Their admiration for the Frenchman is no secret, and he’s certainly one of their priority targets providing they can finance such an expensive deal—one that will set them back easily over $135 million.

Following a fairly tame debut season with PSG in 2022–23, Barcola exploded into life. Luis Enrique has managed to provide him with the expert tutelage required to thrive at the elite level, highlighted by his 50 goal involvements across the past two campaigns. France has also benefitted from that development, as evidenced by some terrific World Cup performances this summer.

The 23-year-old is the real deal, boasting the speed, dribbling ability and eye for goal that make him the perfect modern winger. Barcola can cut inside and take aim at goal, but just as easily charge to the end line and deliver a cross. That flexibility ensures he is a fullback’s nightmare, and, rather frighteningly, there is still room for improvement.

Barcola has been instrumental in back-to-back Champions League and Ligue 1 titles, whether as a starter for Enrique or an impact substitute. Out of possession, he’s willing to put in the work—as all players must be for this current iteration of PSG, regularly tracking back to protect the attack-minded Nuno Mendes or Achraf Hakimi.

He’s the complete package and a perfect fit for Iraola’s high-intensity approach.

Potential Availability

PSG could soon sign another blockbuster winger, pushing Barcola down the pecking order. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Barcola’s talent is undeniable, but his availability is less certain. Right now, PSG are understandably reluctant to sanction his exit as they look to keep a devastating forward line intact, but things could soon change.

PSG appear the current front-runners to sign highly-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is also considered a target for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Parisians are also intrigued by Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche—another reported Liverpool target.

If the European champions were to sign Diomande or Akliouche, life becomes more challenging for Barcola. The Frenchman is already fourth-choice in the capital behind Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué. Adding in one or two more competitors would only restrict his game time further.

In that eventuality, Barcola could seek a departure in the hunt for a more prominent role elsewhere. Liverpool would be able to provide exactly that, although they face stiff competition for his signature from Arsenal and, almost certainly, other European giants.

Barcola’s eye-watering valuation could dissuade Liverpool from making their move, especially if PSG are reluctant to sell. However, if the player makes clear his desire to leave, perhaps a deal can be negotiated.

Dream Forward Line

Liverpool already spent big on forwards last summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

On paper, Liverpool could have an utterly fearsome forward unit next season.

Iraola has always utilized a 4-2-3-1 formation during his time in England, and there’s little reason to suggest he’ll stray from the system at Anfield. Barcola, if signed, could play off either wing, but seems more likely to operate on the right-hand side as a direct replacement for Salah.

Ekitiké’s injury does create a dilemma for Iraola early in his reign, but once the 24-year-old returns to full fitness, he could well feature as a left winger—despite his ability to play up top. It’s been suggested that Liverpool view him as a wide option over the long-term, a role he’s played plenty before and was set to reprise for France at the World Cup before rupturing his Achilles.

Alexander Isak is considered Liverpool’s proper No. 9, and despite a disastrous debut season, faith will be retained in the Premier League-record signing. An impressive World Cup campaign with Sweden offers hope he can soon return to his Newcastle United form.

In behind Isak would be Florian Wirtz or Dominik Szoboszlai. The former struggled during his first year at Anfield and must improve rapidly, but the expectation is that he will star in Iraola’s offense-first system. If he doesn’t, then the brilliantly-consistent Szoboszlai will undoubtedly step up.

Adding Barcola to a forward line already containing Isak, Ekitiké, Wirtz and Szoboszlai—as well as up-and-comers like Muñoz and Ngumoha—is an immensely exciting prospect for Liverpool supporters.

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