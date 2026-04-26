The Earliest Date Barcelona Can Clinch 2025–26 La Liga Title

Barcelona gleefully celebrated Saturday night’s 2–0 win over Getafe for two reasons—for the victory itself, and because Real Madrid’s latest setback was another significant step towards clinching this season’s La Liga title.

In their quest to win back-to-back Spanish championships for the first time in a decade, Barcelona now have an 11-point advantage over Real Madrid with only five matches left to play.

Since a 4–1 demolition of Real Sociedad on Valentine’s Day marked an eighth straight La Liga win for Real Madrid—and restored Los Blancos to the top of La Liga—they have won only four of nine domestic matches. Over the same period, Barcelona have won all nine of theirs.

Barcelona’s lead over their fiercest rivals already looks insurmountable, but the title is not mathematically assured just yet. However, it should only be a matter of time.

Even if Real Madrid win all five remaining La Liga matches, which would have to be a considerable change in fortunes compared to the last two months, their maximum possible points tally is 89. It is also significant that Barcelona, who already have 85 points and could potentially finish the season on 100, host Los Blancos at Camp Nou for El Clásico during that final stretch.

When Is the Earliest Barcelona Can Seal 2025–26 La Liga Title?

Barcelona are one step closer after their latest win. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The remaining calendar sets it up for Barcelona to win La Liga on May 10, the date of El Clásico at Camp Nou. Clinching the championship at home against Real Madrid is arguably the ultimate way to do it.

But the earliest Barcelona can be crowned champions is May 3, which will be possible if Hansi Flick’s team have won their match against Osasuna the day before. Should the Catalans collect three points, the title will be guaranteed if Real Madrid then fail to beat Espanyol—somewhat ironically in Barcelona, at RCDE Stadium—24 hours later.

In that scenario, Barcelona would move onto 88 points and Real Madrid could get a maximum of 87 or 86 points depending on the exact result.

Then we get into a situation where Los Blancos are potentially humiliated by giving their fiercest rivals a guard of honor, or pasillo, ahead of El Clásico, applauding them onto the Camp Nou turf before kickoff.

However, Real Madrid have refused to do it before, claiming in 2018 that Barcelona had disrespected their Club World Cup triumph a few months earlier and set a precedent. It has already been reported in Spain that, should the Catalans already be champions before El Clásico, Madrid would refuse again.

El Clásico Potentially Decisive for La Liga Championship

The season could hinge on El Clásico (but without Lamine Yamal). | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

If the championship is not clinched during the next round of matches and it continues into the Clásico weekend, a Barcelona victory would do it irrespective of what results precede it.

It would even be the case if the Catalans unexpectedly slip up against Osasuna—by losing or drawing—and Real Madrid beat Espanyol to narrow the lead to eight or nine points. At that stage, any Barcelona victory in El Clásico would reassert a double-digit lead that would subsequently be too much for Los Blancos to make up with only three matches left.

Real Madrid reclaiming La Liga requires an unthinkable Barcelona collapse—either winning only one of the remaining five matches, or alternatively drawing a maximum of three—at the same time as Los Blancos suddenly blitzing their own outstanding matches with a 100% record.

Barcelona, Real Madrid Remaining La Liga Fixtures

Barcelona Real Madrid Osasuna (A, May 2) Espanyol (A, May 3) Real Madrid (H, May 10) Barcelona (A, May 10) Alavés (A, May 13) Real Oviedo (H, May 14) Real Betis (H, May 17 TBC) Sevilla (A, May 17 TBC) Valencia (A, May 24 TBC) Athletic Club (H, May 24 TBC)

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