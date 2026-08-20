‘Honestly’—Ederson Breaks Silence on Man Utd Transfer Collapse

Éderson spoke publicly for the first time this week since a proposed transfer to Manchester United collapsed earlier in the summer, admitting he doesn’t know why it wasn’t completed.

United moved quickly when last season ended to reach agreements with Atalanta and the player, who was later called into Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad as an injury replacement. That delayed the process, but Éderson eventually had tests while still in the United States. A full medical followed which, as reported by BBC Sport at the time, did not allay initial “concerns” flagged.

Éderson appeared to tick a lot of boxes—a combative, athletic defensive midfielder nearing the end of his Atalanta contract that suppressed his valuation in the market. In the same week that his Manchester United transfer was taken away, the 27-year-old extended with Atalanta.

At the same time, the Red Devils seamlessly wrapped up the double signing of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. But, still left with a need for a more defense-focused midfielder, United are now also moving towards the capture of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba as well.

Ederson: I Don’t Know What Changed

Éderson has played preseason with Atalanta as normal. | Michele Maraviglia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Looking back on last month’s saga before Atalanta’s season gets underway in UEFA Conference League qualifying on Wednesday night, Éderson told Italian media: “I honestly don’t know what happened.

“I always had interest from other clubs, and I could’ve gone to another English team. The [medical] tests went well, I don’t know what changed. I’ve been with Atalanta for four years and always played.”

Éderson had missed four matches in the early weeks of last season with a meniscus injury. There was nothing to suggest he had a current knee problem that forced United’s hand, but perhaps the potential for such issues in the future was identified as too much of a risk.

Explaining his decision to quickly sign a new contract with Atalanta, amid the suggestion that United might still have revived interest later, Éderson added: “I could’ve waited to see what happened, but the great rapport with the club convinced me to stay and sign a new contract.”

Man Utd on Verge of Completing Ideal Midfield Rebuild

Three new midfielders was the plan this summer. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images, David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile/Getty Images, Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

United required three new faces to compensate for last season’s lack of depth, the departure of Casemiro and the long-term injury to Manuel Ugarte. In the second half of 2025–26, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo played virtually every minute, which was made possible by the club’s non-involvement in other competitions. Ugarte was the only point of first-team cover.

Once Baleba is on board, United will have four well-suited options to the two starting positions, as well as the emerging academy graduate Tyler Fletcher.

The best midfield in 2026–27 is likely to be a two-person combination of Baleba, Tielemans or Mainoo depending on the exact requirements of a given match. Santos is an ideal versatile, cover option who can do a bit of everything.

There is also still time to address other positions in what remains of the transfer window. United would benefit from recruiting a left back to share the increased load with Luke Shaw, as well as a backup striker to support and cover Benjamin Šeško.

Marcus Rashford’s reintegration should negate the need to bring in a new left winger.