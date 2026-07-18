Ederson Forces Man Utd’s Hand in Search for Third Midfielder

Manchester United resurrecting a proposed deal for Éderson later in the summer transfer window is almost certainly not going to happen now that the ball-winning midfielder has signed a contract extension with Atalanta instead.

United were widely believed to have fully agreed a deal to sign Éderson, a Europa League winner in 2024, at the end of last season. One of the appeals of the Brazilian, aside from a tenacious on-field profile, was his contract situation—due to expire in 2027.

That limited what Atalanta could realistically expect to receive in the market and the Red Devils negotiated a £35 million ($47 million) deal, inflated by nominal add-ons. But completion of the transfer was then delayed when Éderson was called into Brazil’s World Cup squad as a late injury replacement. When the time came, a reported knee concern made United hesitate.

Alternative deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans—different kinds of midfielders—quickly followed. But while it was thought the Éderson situation could be revisited as the Red Devils continue to navigate the transfer market, he has formally pledged his future to Atalanta.

Ther Serie A club have not confirmed the length, but it is an “extension” that serves to at the very least significantly inflate Éderson’s value and take away his low-hanging-fruit status.

Man Utd Still Need Éderson-Type Signing

Carlos Baleba looks like the smart choice. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild is still a work in progress and arguably won’t be complete until a destructive engine-type player is through the door, complementing the existing more ball-oriented skillsets of Tielemans, Santos and Kobbie Mainoo.

With the Éderson deal off, Casemiro released at the end of his contract around three weeks ago and Manuel Ugarte ruled out long term, United need a Casemiro-esque presence to offer more balance.

For a brief time, it could have been Aurélien Tchouaméni until he committed his future to Real Madrid with a new contract there instead. Rumor has it that Eduardo Camavinga is determined to stay at the Bernabéu, too, even after a dreadful end to last season. Trying to set up a deal for the Frenchman seems utterly pointless unless that stance were to change.

The sensible choice increasingly appears to be Carlos Baleba, both as someone proven in the Premier League and whose valuation has fallen from its 2025 peak. France and Roma midfielder Manu Koné could be another alternative but securing an affordable deal will be important for either.

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