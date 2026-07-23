Eight Liverpool Players Who Need to Impress in Preseason

This summer’s preseason campaign is more important than ever as Andoni Iraola discovers the strengths and weaknesses of his new Liverpool squad.

The ex-Bournemouth manager replaced Arne Slot in June and has been tasked with implementing his high-intensity philosophy at Anfield after a disastrous 2025–26 campaign. The World Cup has disrupted his first preseason on Merseyside, but the Spaniard still has plenty of time to get his ideas across to his new players.

Iraola will be keen to make a positive first impression and the feeling is mutual among those in his star-studded roster. Many of Liverpool’s peripheral figures and burgeoning academy talents are hunting for the approval of their new coach.

Should they fail to capture Iraola’s attention, they face an uncertain future. Sports Illustrated looks at the eight who really need to knuckle down before the 2026–27 campaign commences.

Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones has been linked with a Liverpool exit. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Curtis Jones might not be a Liverpool player come the end of the transfer window. The Scouse academy graduate has been strongly linked with Serie A champions Inter Milan—rumors which emerged last January and have resurfaced this summer.

“I rate Curtis very highly,” Iraola recently declared. “For me he is a great, great player, and I hope he can continue with us and continue performing the way he has been performing.”

The Spaniard will offer the local lad an opportunity to dazzle in preseason and it’s important Jones delivers. There are few doubts over his potential, but now 25 years old and still yet to reach the lofty heights of his midfield teammates, he doesn’t have forever to prove himself.

It appears unlikely that Liverpool will allow Jones to leave if he can build some momentum this summer, though, and he will be fresh and healthy having missed the World Cup.

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong endured a tough debut season. | Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images

An arduous debut campaign littered with injuries has seen Jeremie Frimpong’s stock plummet. Signed as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, albeit arriving as a completely different player, the right back was hit by regular fitness issues and then struggled when available.

The problem for Frimpong is he’s not an orthodox right back, thriving previously at Bayer Leverkusen when operating as a wing back. Iraola will utilize a flat back four at Liverpool, raising more questions over where the Netherlands international fits.

Frimpong’s absence from the Dutch squad for this summer’s World Cup speaks volumes about the underwhelming level of his performances, but Iraola loves attacking fullbacks and should be able to get a tune out of Frimpong in some capacity.

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott is back at Liverpool after a disastrous loan spell. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Few loan spells have been more disastrous than Harvey Elliott’s stint at Aston Villa. With the Midlands side obligated to buy the Englishman after a specific number of appearances but quickly deciding they didn’t fancy him, he was largely frozen out of the action by Unai Emery.

After just nine Villa outings, he’s ended up back on Merseyside and a future with Liverpool appears complicated. However, the departure of Slot, who never rated Elliott very highly, offers him hope of a redemptive arc.

Elliott is a gifted technical player, even if he lacks the physicality to compete at the elite level. The 23-year-old could prove a handy option in Iraola’s roster as matches come thick and fast next season, with performances in preseason likely to dictate his future.

Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa could leave this summer. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Federico Chiesa has established himself as a firm fan favorite at Liverpool despite his lack of involvement or impact. A tireless work rate and cheeky personality has endeared him to the Anfield faithful, even if Slot was far less impressed.

Chiesa is expected to end his two-year Liverpool adventure this summer, with a return to Italy most likely. However, Iraola’s appointment teamed with the club’s lack of natural wide options at present could be his saving grace.

If the 28-year-old could recapture some of his early Juventus form, he could well save Liverpool some money in the transfer market. He’s never going to be a starter for the Reds, but the possibility of him shining as an impact substitute and rotation option remains.

Wataru Endo

Wataru Endō was used sparingly for the Reds under Arne Slot. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wataru Endō, similarly to Chiesa, is much loved by Liverpool supporters, despite Slot having had little interest in him whatsoever. The Japan captain is renowned for his gladiatorial performances in holding midfield and offers versatility as a defensive option in emergencies.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires next summer and there is zero chance Liverpool extend his current deal given his age and limited impact. But that doesn’t mean he can’t feature in his final year on Merseyside.

Fitness issues could prevent him from participating too prominently in preseason, with his season-ending foot injury also preventing him from playing with Japan at the World Cup. Still, it’s not impossible he wrestles his way into Iraola’s plans as a backup option in the engine room.

Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas was at Roma last term. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Kostas Tsimikas spent last season as a fringe player under Gian Piero Gasperini at Roma, but the departure of Andy Robertson for Tottenham Hotspur offers the Greece international a chance to reclaim his role as Liverpool’s deputy left back.

Milos Kerkez, who blossomed under Iraola at Bournemouth, will be the undisputed first-choice, but Tsimikas might operate as his alternative. That would save Liverpool entering the market for another left back and allow them to spend funds in more pressing positions.

Of course, there’s a reason Tsimikas was sent out on loan and rarely featured for Roma, and it’s up to him to raise his level during preseason.

Trey Nyoni

A bright talent. | Burak Basturk/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

Despite still being just 19 years old, Trey Nyoni has quietly built up some invaluable first-team experience with Liverpool. Regularly involved in the matchday squad last season, he’s now racked up 20 senior appearances.

Expectations are sky high for the talented midfielder, who is the fourth-youngest appearance-maker in Liverpool’s history. It’s only a matter of time before he’s handed a proper opportunity to impress, but will that be next season?

There are suggestions Nyoni might be loaned out for the upcoming campaign to further build up his portfolio, but that’s unlikely to be authorized if Iraola feels his development is better served by being a squad player. Preseason is crucial to the youngster’s immediate future.

Stefan Bajčetić

Injuries have plagued the Spaniard. | Nikki Dyer/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Stefan Bajčetić’s luck has been non-existent over the past two years. The young midfielder emerged as a sparkling talent under Jürgen Klopp, but his road to recovery following hamstring surgery 14 months ago has been littered with devastating setbacks.

Injuries mean he didn’t play at all last season and his most recent Liverpool appearance came over two years ago. There are still hopes that the Spaniard can turn things around once regaining fitness, especially considering the promise shown when first breaking into the first team in 2022–23.

Iraola has confirmed that the 21-year-old is “doing slowly, slowly better”, but he’s still not ready to return to training yet. Whether he can feature in preseason remains to be seen.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC