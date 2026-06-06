Five Potential Destinations for Federico Chiesa After Transfer Admission—Ranked

Federico Chiesa has opened the door to leaving Liverpool this summer, admitting that more regular minutes is all he wants during a remarkably candid appraisal of his future.

The Italian forward was signed during Arne Slot’s first summer in charge and despite proceeding to win the Premier League title at Anfield, Chiesa has been used sparingly over the course of two seasons.

The winger has made 50 appearances for Liverpool and managed 10 goal involvements, but he’s started just nine times across two campaigns. Naturally, Chiesa wants to play more often.

“I want to play and if I don’t find continuity in the Premier League I’ll need to find it elsewhere,” the 28-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport. “This season just gone, I got next to no minutes. I’ll go to the U.S. for preseason, then I’ll talk to the club and Iraola and we’ll see.”

He added: “I’ve honestly not played a lot since the start of 2026. I’ve got a great relationship with Liverpool. Back in January the club and Slot said I couldn’t leave. They needed me. It was about numbers. We were in crisis.

“I understood the situation and stayed, keeping a smile on my face. We’re still talking about Liverpool. Last year they allowed me to win the Premier League.”

While Iraola’s arrival sparks hope for Chiesa amid an uncertain future with Liverpool, the prevailing expectation is that the former Juventus and Fiorentina forward will depart this summer—likely returning to Italy.

Five Possible Destinations for Federico Chiesa—Ranked

5. Napoli

Napoli has proven a safe haven for struggling Premier League players. | Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

It appears all but certain that Chiesa will return to Serie A should he leave Liverpool, and clubs across his homeland will have their interest piqued by his availability for a relatively low fee this summer.



2024–25 Italian champions Napoli might be one of those intrigued, especially following the successful poaching of Premier League outcasts in recent windows. Scott McTominay, Rasmus Højlund and Romelu Lukaku are examples.



However, with Antonio Conte having left Naples and no manager having yet replaced him, the Partenopei will be cautious about making movements in the market until the ship has been steadied.



Recently fired Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has been tipped as Conte’s successor, which would likely scupper any transfer for Chiesa given the Liverpool winger’s fallout with Allegri during their time together at Juventus.

4. Roma

Roma are back in the Champions League. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images.

After seven years away from Europe’s premier competition, Roma have secured their place in the 2026–27 Champions League. The capital giants didn’t enjoy a flawless season under Gian Piero Gasperini, but a strong end to their schedule saw them rise into the top four.



Now the Giallorossi must start preparations for their Champions League return and bolstering a relatively mediocre squad in the transfer market will be their first priority.



Roma have been linked with Chiesa previously during his time on Merseyside and could reignite their interest, although Gasperini’s 3-4-2-1 system doesn’t necessarily lend itself to the Italian wide man.



The recently transformative arrival of Donyell Malen last winter, who has scored 15 goals in 20 games for Roma, shows how middling Premier League players can thrive in Italy.

3. Milan

Rafael Leão is leaving Milan. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Milan’s disastrous collapse in the closing stages of the 2025–26 Serie A season cost Allegri his job and has also factored into Rafael Leão’s decision to end his seven-year spell at San Siro. After the Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification, the Portuguese star confirmed his desire to start afresh.



Liverpool might even be one of those interested in Leão, who boasts enormous talent despite his relative inconsistency last season. Could Chiesa perhaps be used as part of a transfer?



While an unlikely scenario, it’s not impossible that Chiesa ends up at Milan. The club will be searching for Leão’s successor, but are lacking the allure of Champions League soccer, forcing them to limit their ambitions in the market.



Milan are yet to find Allegri‘s successor, though, meaning any transfer will have to wait.

2. Como

Cesc Fàbregas’s youthful Como could use some experience. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Milan may have failed to reach the Champions League last season, but up-and-comers Como made the cut.



The club’s remarkable ascent under Cesc Fàbregas reached new heights last season and the impressive Spaniard will be desperate to add depth, quality and, most importantly, experience to his squad ahead of the European adventure.



Chiesa could offer all of the above and would add another homegrown talent to a squad in desperate need of Italians to comply with Champions League regulations next term.



Como certainly don’t lack financial muscle after heavy investment over recent years, with Chiesa’s transfer fee and wages unlikely to be an issue.

1. Juventus

Could Chiesa return to Turin? | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

When quizzed about a return to Juventus in his recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa insisted he’s open to a Turin comeback.



“Juventus is always in my heart, and I’d like to return,” enthused the Liverpool winger, who made 131 appearances for the Italian giants across four seasons. Now that Allegri has left the club and been replaced by Luciano Spalletti—an admirer of Chiesa—a return is very much on the cards.



During his time as Italy manager, Spalletti often waxed lyrical about Chiesa, even describing him as “world class” and a player “who knows how to make the difference.”



A reunion at the Allianz Stadium certainly makes sense for all parties, with Chiesa unlikely to be overly bothered about Juve’s absence from next term‘s Champions League.

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