Eight Targets for Liverpool to Replace Injured Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are set for another busy summer transfer window and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as a surprise transfer target to ease their attacking concerns.

Despite splashing nearly $610 million last summer, the Reds are expected to make further major changes to their squad once again at the end of a disastrous campaign. Forward reinforcements are required heading into next season.

Liverpool already find themselves light in the offensive third and now must navigate several new hurdles. Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of the season leaves a hole in Arne Slot’s squad, while a long-term injury suffered by Hugo Ekitiké will leave the French striker sidelined for anything between six and 12 months.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool could remedy their attacking issues by signing Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, rivaling Juventus for the France international. The Reds are described as showing “strong interest” in the 2022 World Cup finalist.

Kolo Muani, who can play up front as a sole striker or on the right wing, is supposedly a possible replacement for Salah, despite an underwhelming loan with relegation-threatened Tottenham.

The 27-year-old has scored just five goals for Spurs in 36 appearances this season, yet PSG are set to demand a fee of approximately $41 million (€35 million, £30 million) for their peripheral forward.

Would Randal Kolo Muani Fit at Liverpool?

Kolo Muani hasn’t dazzled in a struggling Spurs team. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters will certainly be shocked by reports of interest in Kolo Muani, who has not been an immediate hit in the Premier League. Just nine goal involvements across all competitions and not even a guaranteed starter for the side currently 18th in the division, he doesn’t scream value-for-money at his reported price tag.

Kolo Muani obviously wouldn’t be Liverpool’s starting striker or right winger next season, Alexander Isak the former and another new signing likely to succeed Salah in the long-term. The Frenchman would likely be viewed as cover for injuries and rotation, as well as an impact substitute late in matches.

However, Kolo Muani doesn’t appear a particularly inspired signing even in that limited role. As an Ekitiké replacement—the striker’s absence through a ruptured Achilles tendon an enormous blow for the Reds—the PSG forward appears extremely unlikely to replace his compatriot’s output.

Kolo Muani has scored just one Premier League goal this season compared to Ekitiké’s 11, despite playing only three fewer matches. A shot on target percentage of just 18.8% is concerning (Ekitiké boasting 29.2%), as is an expected goals total of 1.89 and an aerial success rate of 30.3%.

As a right winger, Kolo Muani is fairly limited. He’s played in the role just 35 times across his career, per Transfermarkt, 27 times at club level and a further eight with France, but he simply doesn’t boast the speed or agility to be an adequate threat down the flank.

Liverpool should probably be looking at alternative targets this summer.

Alternative Striker Targets for Liverpool

Anthony Gordon has been linked with Liverpool previously. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool have a choice to make when assessing possible replacements for Ekitiké. Most likely, they will seek short-term and cost-effective cover, or sign a wide forward capable of leading the line as well—Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen possibly fulfil the latter criteria, readily used at No.9.

The Reds would be wise to look at the free agent market to save funds, even if they’re unlikely to sign a perfect option to replace their injured Frenchman. Notable attacking names on the list are Dušan Vlahović, Raúl Jiménez and even Robert Lewandowski—although it appears improbable that Liverpool would recruit any of the trio as things stand.

Other possible options with Premier League experience include the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eli Junior Kroupi—the latter also a realistic option for the long-term. He could prove expensive, although Mateta is out of contract at Crystal Palace in 2027.

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