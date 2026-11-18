Mauricio Pochettino climbed aboard a jet headed to Manchester United late Tuesday night, but before he did, the U.S. men’s national team gave him a night to remember.

In the 54-year-old manager’s final time on the touchline, the USMNT played to a theatrical 2–0 win over Haiti at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. It was the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, seeing the Americans advance to the Nations League semifinals on a whopping 8–0 aggregate. They also secured an automatic berth in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup.

It is officially the end of the road for Pochettino, who begins his tenure at Old Trafford immediately; however, he leaves the USMNT in tremendous shape, currently on a six-game win streak.

Before turning to the increasingly imminent and formidable task of finding his replacement, here are four takeaways from the fairytale farewell match.

Christian Pulisic Scores Career-Best Goal

EVERY ANGLE OF THE PULISIC BICYCLE KICK 🎥 pic.twitter.com/jFSFZx5Wan — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 18, 2026

Nothing says, “I’m back!” quite like a bicycle kick.

Pulisic opened the evening’s scoring with quite possibly the best goal of his decorated career, acrobatically throwing his legs over his head to redirect a floated cross from Weston McKennie. The ball streamed past Haiti’s defenders and into side netting, putting the USMNT ahead in the 25th minute.

It’s not just Pulisic’s highlight reel goal that will be talked about for weeks, but also his incredible resurgence on the international stage this month.

He had a brace in Saturday’s first leg to finally end his two-year drought without a USMNT goal in competitive action. It was also his first brace for the nation in over three years.

Tuesday’s finish then brought him to three goals in quarterfinals play and signified the first time in over two years that he scored in back-to-back USMNT matches. The last time he achieved such attacking consistency was in June 2024, when he scored in a friendly against Brazil, followed up by a goal against Bolivia in Copa América play.

After floundering throughout the spring and at the home World Cup this summer, many had written Pulisic off in the USMNT’s future plans. But now, there is no doubt that “Captain America” still has a leading role to play.

Julian Hall Spells Disaster for Every Other USMNT Striker

The kid keeps scoring.



5 goals in 6 career games for Julian Hall!#USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/b1K00XkgKG — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 18, 2026

Even Folarin Balogun isn’t safe.

One of the biggest stars (and certainly the biggest headline) of the 2026 World Cup is having his starting position seriously questioned by 18-year-old Julian Hall.

There’s just something about the young striker. His soccer IQ and spatial awareness are way beyond his years, allowing him to confuse defenders to no end with his dynamic movements and tow the offside line brilliantly. He earned a second consecutive start over Balogun against Haiti and proved Pochettino right for entrusting him over the 25-year-old European star.

Hall scored the USMNT’s second goal of the night, motioning to McKennie to fire a lofted ball over Haiti’s backline. Hall timed his diagonal run perfectly, splitting the Haitian defenders before pulling the bouncing ball down on a dime. It was a flick with the outside of his foot to the far post that doubled the Americans’ advantage in the 43rd minute.

Tuesday’s finish was actually the very first shot Hall took all night. He had struggled to get involved in the match’s early moments, often muscled off the ball by Haiti’s center backs when he did receive it; however, if there’s one thing about Hall, it’s that he knows how to make the most of the moments that count.

The New York City native has now scored in each of his four starts for the USMNT and five times in his six career caps. He is just the second 18-year-old with five-plus USMNT goals, joining Pulisic in the highly exclusive club.

It’s not just Balogun who will be feeling the pressure from Hall’s blistering start. There are several top-tier strikers in the USMNT player pool who Hall may have just leapfrogged in the pecking order, including World Cup strikers Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright. Pepi was overlooked for the November camp, while Wright is still recovering from a long-term injury.

Diego Kochen Stakes Major Claim Between the Sticks

DIEGO SAYS NO! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/q9VWcoiy14 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 14, 2026

Pochettino may have left the USMNT with a parting gift: a reliable goalkeeper.

20-year-old Diego Kochen, who made his debut under the Argentine last month during the September-October international break, has staked a serious claim to be the team’s starter between the sticks moving forward.

Goalkeeper has become a serious weak spot for the USMNT, who did not have a clearly deserving frontrunner for the starting position. The circumstance perhaps reached an all-time low in the World Cup round of 16 when starter Matt Freese whiffed a clearance, gifting Belgium its third goal of the day. It was a key moment in the thrashing that American fans are still struggling to erase from their memories.

Pochettino knew he needed to go back to the drawing board, calling up two newcomers last camp, Kochen and Brian Schwake. Kochen quickly rose above the rest and earned the full 90 minutes in the most highly anticipated match of that extended window: the Mexico friendly.

Although not heavily tested by El Tri that night, Kochen still walked away with one big save and a critical clean sheet in the 3–0 win. It warranted a second consecutive call up from Pochettino, where he played the full 90 minutes in both of the competitive affairs against Haiti. He secured clean sheets in both, having yet to concede on the international stage.

The Barcelona product, currently on loan with Lyngby, was even less tested by Haiti than Mexico; however, he still showed up big when required. Kochen was unafraid to come off his line, even cutting off the angle of Haitian striker Lenny Joseph as he drove into the box on a breakaway, the nation’s best chance on Tuesday night.

Although Kochen will certainly need bigger tests to see the full extent of his capabilities, there is nonetheless something promising about the way he plays.

Weston McKennie Is the USMNT’s Creative Force

Sure, the USMNT achieved great success without McKennie last month, cruising to four straight wins while the 28-year-old Juventus star took a snooze on the couch. But the team is so much better with him there.

McKennie breathes creative life into the USMNT whenever he’s on the pitch, and he can do it from anywhere. Forward, central midfield, holding midfield, winger, McKennie played it all against Haiti, weaving into every pocket of free space on the pitch.

He assisted both of Tuesday’s goals, the first from the tightest of angles on the endline and the second with a perfectly weighted chip over the backline. They were his second and third goal contributions of the window, after scoring the team’s fifth goal on Saturday.

With Pochettino’s recent appointment, rumors are already circulating regarding United’s interest in signing McKennie this January. Now, they’ll reach a fever pitch.