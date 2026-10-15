Endrick Drops Transfer Bombshell After Inspiring Comeback Win Over Roma

Endrick has opened the door to a January exit from Real Madrid, despite manager José Mourinho’s insistence that the forward will remain at the club.

Endrick came off the bench to help inspire Madrid to a stunning 4–3 comeback win over Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday, scoring the late equaliser with a header, before Antonio Rüdiger bagged the winner from another corner right on 90 minutes.

The 20-year-old’s inclusion at the Stadio Olimpico at the hour mark changed the game, with Madrid trailing 3–1 at the time. The opportunity to play the hero was a rare one for Endrick who had been restricted to just four minutes of game time all season prior to Wednesday.

Endrick Leaves Door Open to Transfer

Endrick bagged the equalizer on Wednesday. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Speaking after he match, the young forward told reporters of his “hunger” to impress when called upon.

He said: “’I’m very happy. It was a very difficult match. I was on the bench, just thanking God to be here. When the boss called me, I was actually surprised because it was so early. I hadn’t played here for a long time and I had so much hunger. That’s what I brought, and I did well.”

Asked about his future, Endrick admitted he is open to a transfer in January when the window arrives.

“I take it day by day. If I have to leave in January, I’ll leave; if I have to stay, I’ll stay,” he said. “I will do whatever God puts in my heart. I’m very grateful to Mourinho. He is one of the first coaches who has genuinely spoken to me. I trust him with open arms.

“While I’m here, my job isn’t to play for the manager to win, but for Real Madrid. But because of everything he is doing for me, I’m going to fight for him and for Real.”

Endrick’s Comments Defy Mourinho

Endrick is open to an exit, Mourinho is not. | Danilo Gemito/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Endrick’s comments come in stark contrast to those of Mourinho, who name-checked the Brazilian in his pregame remarks, insisting a January loan move is not a possibility.

“Forget it, forget it. Forget any interested clubs,” he said. “They had better sit down, otherwise they will get tired waiting.

“He is a player I love, with incredible potential. He is very important to us. Anyone interested in him will have a serious fight on their hands with me, because I believe he doesn’t need to go out on loan and will achieve tremendous success here.”

Despite Mourinho’s high praise, he has yet to put much faith in Endrick, with super sub Carlos Espí often preferred as Madrid’s ‘plan B’ striker. Meanwhile, out wide the former Palmeiras starlet has to compete with the likes of Arda Güler, Yan Diomande and Brahim Díaz, complicating his path to regular minutes.

The forward spent the second half of the 2025–26 season on loan at French club Lyon, where he scored eight times and registered eight assists in 21 matches—a run of form that saw him included on Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil roster for the World Cup.

During the recent international break, Ancelotti warned that Brazil’s young players like Endrick need to play regularly in order to develop, amid his Real Madrid travails.

Madrid’s Champions League opponents Roma have been linked with Endrick, as have as AC Milan.