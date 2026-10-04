Endrick’s Potential Destinations for Real Madrid January Exit—Ranked

“The problem for Brazilian boys is that they do not improve because they do not play,” Carlo Ancelotti lamented to reporters during the international break.

“It is happening to Endrick, but also to other talents such as Estêvão: they go to Europe at 18 or 19, they arrive at big clubs and do not find space. Without playing they cannot progress. We have very promising young players and we have to follow their development.”

Endrick, 20, was meant to be the poster boy for Brazil’s next generation, but is instead becoming a warning to his contemporaries about the dangers of moving abroad too soon.

Since joining Real Madrid for big money in the summer of 2024, Endrick has struggled to make an impact on the first team, while his limited game time has threatened to stunt his progress from wonderkid to top talent.

A productive spring out on loan at Lyon in the second half of 2025–26 showed that the potential is still there, but the arrival of new signings Yan Diomande and Carlos Espí along with new manager José Mourinho have pushed Endrick further out of the picture at Madrid—where he has made just one substitute appearance so far this season.

Madrid resisted loaning the young forward out this summer, but a January transfer now appears inevitable with several clubs reportedly interested in a loan deal.

6. Lyon

Endrick impressed in France. | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Endrick’s half-season spell in Ligue 1 was a success, with the forward scoring eight times and assisting eight in 21 matches for Lyon.



He also learned a new position, thriving out on wide on the right—a role he was initially expected to reprise for Madrid this term, before the blockbuster arrival of Diomande and unstoppable form of Arda Güler blew that plan to smithereens.



A return to Lyon for another six months would not be the worst idea, though Endrick would be required to fight for minutes with in-form Ernest Nuamah and Loïs Openda.

5. Real Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal has yet to score this season. | Ivan Terron/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Sociedad were among the Spanish clubs mooted as a possible destination for Endrick over the summer and could well be in the picture for a January move.



Of all of La Liga’s current top 10, only Athletic Club have scored fewer than La Real’s nine goals this season, and it’s clear Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team could use another outlet with Mikel Oyarzabal struggling for form post-World Cup.

4. Aston Villa

Endrick at Villa could be mutually beneficial. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Having had their roster decimated over the summer, Aston Villa have endured a difficult start to 2026–27, with their first win of the campaign coming just prior to the international break.



Given Unai Emery’s record and experience, there is a sense that Villa will turn things around and both Nicolas Jackson and Brian Madjo are exciting options in attack.



Villa were another club rumored to have made enquires over the summer, and Endrick could add a boost to the flanks for the run-in, while allowing John McGinn to reprise a more natural role in the center.



There are also few better coaches to learn under than Emery, and no place better to boost your price tag than the Premier League.

3. Liverpool

Liverpool lack right-sided options. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool, famously, signed two predominantly left wingers this summer but have no natural option on the right—besides Federico Chiesa.



Following in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah would be a tall order for Endrick, but given the dearth of options at Anfield, the young Brazilian would surely be welcomed with open arms by the fans on at least a short-term basis.



With Alexander Isak’s fitness likely needing to be carefully managed, the 20-year-old could also provide a useful rotation option at center forward, especially while Hugo Ekitiké gets back up to speed following long-term injury.

2. Roma

Donyell Malen is in red-hot form for Roma. | Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that Roma have made contact with Endrick’s representatives and remain keen on a deal.



Gian Piero Gasperini’s team have started the 2026–27 well with Donyell Malen on fire in attack.However, a lack of attacking depth gives Endrick room to make a mark on a thriving team and rebuild his reputation at a historic European club.



Roma will have the chance to speak with Real Madrid about their transfer target during their Champions League meeting on Oct. 14 at the Olimpico.

1. AC Milan

Omari Hutchinson has made just two appearances for Milan this season. | Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

The same report claims AC Milan are also monitoring Endrick ahead of January.



The seven-time European Cup winners were warned off making a move in the summer and instead signed Omari Hutchinson on loan from Nottingham Forest—though the former England U-21 star has featured little so far.



Manager Ruben Amorim typically prefers a 3-4-2-1 formation, meaning Endrick would likely have to slot in as one of the two No. 10s—a somewhat new position for the forward.



A major advantage for Milan in any transfer race is the Italian club’s strong relationship with Roc Nation, the agency which manages Endrick.