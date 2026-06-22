England Predicted Lineup vs. Ghana: World Cup Group L

England endured adversity yet prevailed handsomely in its World Cup opener against Croatia, and the Three Lions now look on course to win Group L with two kinder fixtures upcoming.

After Harry Kane’s first-half brace was cancelled out by a pair of excellent Croatia goals, England turned it on after the restart to ensure its campaign started on a winning note.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are one of the contenders to win a wide-open World Cup, and the German will hope to secure top spot in the group with a game remaining. To do so, England must beat the 73rd-ranked Ghana and hope Croatia bounces back by toppling Panama.

Here’s the team Tuchel could pick for Tuesday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

England Predicted XI vs. Ghana

England could be unchanged on Tuesday. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your England XI!

GK: Jordan Pickford—England’s long-time No. 1 arguably had one of his poorer games for the Three Lions last time out. Luckily, he may not be particularly busy this time around.

RB: Reece James—Chelsea’s captain described the ongoing talk over his fitness as “boring”, but the scrutiny has been heightened by Tuchel’s decision to replace Tino Livramento with Trevoh Chalobah. Djed Spence is the only other natural right back on England’s roster.

CB: John Stones—Despite barely featuring for Manchester City during his final season at the club, Stones has earned a starting berth at the World Cup. He’s rarely let his country down on the big stage, and this will be his 14th World Cup appearance.

CB: Ezri Konsa—Many expected Marc Guéhi to be included in Tuchel’s strongest starting lineup this summer, but the German preferred Aston Villa’s Konsa alongside Stones. While England struggled defensively at times in its opening game, the partnership doesn’t warrant breaking up.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly’s aerial threat came to the fore last time out, and it’d be a surprise if the Man City starlet finishes his first World Cup without a goal. However, Tuchel may be concerned with his defensive work against stiffer opposition.

CM: Elliot Anderson—England has a pair of ball-winning superstars in its engine room, and there‘s certainly no chance of Anderson’s stock dwindling after the tournament.

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CM: Declan Rice—The Premier League champion has had barely any let-up over the past 12 months, and there have been reports of Rice managing a hamstring injury for much of 2026. He’s a strong contender for some respite if England wins on Tuesday.

RW: Noni Madueke—Bukayo Saka still isn’t 100%, but he did at least return to training on Sunday. Tuchel won’t be taking any risks, so Madueke, who frustrates in the final third but has a lot to offer as a runner, will start again down England’s right.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Morgan Rogers is really good, but Jude Bellingham is a superstar. He showed that against Croatia, and he’s poised to earn his 50th England cap on Tuesday.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Marcus Rashford should remain England’s ’finisher’ in transition. Tuchel loves Gordon’s off-ball work, and Barcelona’s new left winger will probably get the nod again against Ghana.

ST: Harry Kane—This England team has been built around Kane, who finally looks fresh and fit at a summer tournament. With Kane performing as he is, the tunnel that ends 60 years of hurt does have light at the end of it.

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