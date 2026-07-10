England Predicted Lineup vs. Norway: World Cup Quarterfinal

England arguably secured its greatest World Cup result in 60 years when beating Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, with Thomas Tuchel’s gritty Three Lions now tasked with taming Norway in the Miami heat.

There’s no understating the significance of England’s round of 16 victory over the co-hosts, with the 3–2 triumph worthy of its own docuseries. However, its immediate legacy will be defined by what happens next. Tuchel’s team is laden with the belief that this finally might be its year.

A six-day break is deserved respite after England’s slog at altitude, but once again, Tuchel is troubled by fitness concerns. Some of his players are running on fumes, with rest the only medicine for those suffering this summer.

Here’s how England could line up for its 11th World Cup quarterfinal.

England Predicted XI vs. Norway

Reece James is unlikely to be ready to start Saturday’s game. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your England XI!

GK: Jordan Pickford—It had been a nervy World Cup for Pickford before the tussle with Mexico, and some feared the worst in the thinner air of the Estadio Azteca. Luckily, England’s No. 1—who will usurp Peter Shilton as England’s record World Cup appearance maker if he starts—found his vintage best and rediscovered his swagger at the right moment.

RB: Ezri Konsa—Tuchel’s hand may be forced at right back, though Konsa’s efforts after Jarell Quansah’s red card means he may not be worried by the fact that Reece James will likely only be fit for minutes off the bench. Djed Spence is another option but he’s looked ropey defensively.

CB: John Stones—England’s veteran center back steadied the ship against Mexico, and Konsa’s move to right back could see him make his second start of the World Cup. He, of course, knows Erling Haaland well.

CB: Marc Guéhi—England will be hoping Guéhi is good to go after picking up a hamstring injury strain last Sunday. Reports suggest he’s currently 50/50, with Dan Burn on stand-by if required.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly’s height and aerial prowess will count for a lot here, with Norway often opting for the direct route in a bid to pounce on second balls upfield.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson has quietly gone about his work at the tournament so far, and we saw his value out of possession in the build-up to Jude Bellingham’s second goal against Mexico.

CM: Declan Rice—The Arsenal star is suffering immensely, with illness and a long-standing hamstring issue bothering him ahead of Saturday’s game. Still, Rice will want to play and Tuchel will want his midfield general.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka’s limited role last time out may stand him in good stead for the quarterfinal, given that he hasn’t been 100% throughout the tournament.

AM: Jude Bellingham—England’s answer to Zinedine Zidane is embarking on his very own World Cup ’98, dominated by the French superstar. Bellingham delivers when it matters most.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Marcus Rashford didn’t get a look in last time out, with Gordon fully deserving of keeping his spot down the left. He was relentless in the Azteca.

ST: Harry Kane—Many feel this game could come down to Kane vs. Haaland and, in truth, that’s probably a fair assessment. A Ballon d’Or is on the horizon, but there’s something far more important at stake.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC