England vs. Argentina: Confirmed Lineups for 2026 World Cup Semifinal

When faced with the weighty political backdrop to the 2026 World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina, the South Americans’ manager Lionel Scaloni tried to walk the line of neutrality.

“It is a soccer match; we shouldn’t confuse the two,” Scaloni insisted when faced with this clash of sport and politics.

Thomas Tuchel, England’s German manager who has done plenty to dilute another historic international rivalry by his success this summer, didn’t quite buy that line: “Of course, they are fueled by history, it means a lot to them.”

The Three Lions manager was quick to point out how much it also meant to his roster, even if his specific focus was on the soccer. In a game with so much intrigue on and off the pitch, it’s hard to know what to shine the spotlight on.

For now, the protagonists of this psychodrama will have to suffice.

Tuchel Throws Winger Curveball

Morgan Rogers impressed off the bench against Norway. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

One of England’s chief threats heading into the World Cup was supposed to be its wide play. Blessed with a pool of wingers deep enough to pick any two from Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford, Tuchel has tended to cycle through the entire quartet in each fixture.

However, as Saka continues to lose battle his way with a nagging Achilles injury and Madueke struggles to find form rather than fitness, Tuchel has made the unexpected decision to drop both Arsenal players in favor of the natural attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

Aston Villa’s all-action central cog impressed off the bench against Norway in the quarterfinals, sacrificing his innate creative instinct to push Jude Bellingham back up the pitch amid Tuchel’s myriad of tactical tweaks. It was Rogers’s swerving shot from range which deceived Ørjan Nyland, who spilled for Bellingham to gobble up the winner.

Half of the back four was also changed, with Ezri Konsa and Nico O’Reilly both dropped in favor of Reece James and Djed Spence. It appears as though Tuchel has entirely dispensed with the idea that width is required in this particular matchup.

England starting XI vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni led Argentina to another semifinal appearance. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

“We’re going to give every last drop of sweat to try and reach the final,” Scaloni promised his adoring Argentinian public, “let there be no doubt about that.”

However, there was plenty of doubt as to which players would be pouring in perspiration.

Reports in the build-up to Wednesday’s clash were littered with speculation about several changes Scaloni could (and perhaps needed) to make. After requiring extra time to get past Cabo Verde and Switzerland—while also trailing 2–0 against Egypt—the defending champion hasn’t exactly struck upon a competent formula just yet.

There was talk of a midfield reshuffle, a shift to a back three and perhaps even the appearance of Giuliano Simeone. The son of Atletico Madrid and Argentina icon Diego Simeone did indeed get the nod, offering some real width down the right—which served as an interesting counterpoint to Tuchel’s decision to play without a natural winger or fullback on that side.

Some things, however, were never going to change. Emiliano Martínez remains a rock in goal, Lisandro Martínez has been impressive on the ball from center back (if not so much out of possession) and there is little else that can be said about Lionel Messi.

Argentina starting XI vs. England (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández; Lionel Messi, Julián Alvarez.

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