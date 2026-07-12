‘One Player Less’—Zlatan Ibrahimovic Slams England Star Over Norway Performance

Zlatan Ibrahimović was highly critical of Noni Maduke during the first half of England’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal win over Norway, joking that the winger was less effective than a potentially game-interfering cable.

England beat Norway 2–1 after extra time on Saturday to set up a semifinal against Argentina on Wednesday. Jude Bellingham’s double proved the difference in Miami, after Norway’s Andreas Schjelderup opened the scoring in the first half.

England had dominated possesion in the early stages of the match, but lost control after the first hydration break before conceding to Schjelderup’s wonderstrike.

Bellingham’s solo effort levelled the score at half-time, but England’s levels noticeably dropped after the hydration break with Declan Rice—who had been ill during the week—among those clearly suffering in particularly hot and humid conditions.

Ibrahimovic’s Brutal Madueke Critique

Madueke struggled in the heat in Miami. | Luis Veniegra/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Speaking during Fox Sports’s coverage, Ibrahimović chose to zero in on Arsenal winger Madueke.

The typically outspoken former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker said: “I think they [England] are playing with one player less so far. Madueke has been on the pitch ... I have to say every time he gets the ball he makes the wrong decision, and he’s walking on the pitch.”

He continued: “If I’m [Thomas] Tuchel, I change him because he’s done nothing this first 45.

"Even the hydration break didn’t help him ... They [England] started with one guy less.“

When the conversation later turned to England’s equalizer, which Norway’s players claimed was scored after the ball touched an overhead camera wire, Ibrahimović jibed: “If it touched the cable, the cable had a better performance than Madueke, for sure.”

Will Madueke Play for England Again This Summer?

Thomas Tuchel has been ruthless with his team selections. | Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Madueke was substituted for Bukayo Saka at the half time break, ending a tough outing for the Arsenal winger.

In total, the 24-year-old completed just one of his three dribbles and only found success with one out of three crosses. He also got caught offside once and was pulled up for a handball.

In 45 minutes, he failed to created a single chance and offered little to an England side desperately seeking a spark.

Ibrahimović was not the only pundit to criticize Madueke, with the BBC’s Alan Shearer saying during the first half: “We need more from the right-hand side. How many times have we seen the ball switched out there?

“Six? Seven? And we have seen very little from Madueke in terms of crosses into the box.”

Tuchel has been notoriously unsentimental in his team selections so far this summer, with Marcus Rashford hooked after a sub-par hour against DR Congo in the round of 32.

The 28-year-old has not played a minute in the two World Cup matches since, with Anthony Gordon now the manager’s preferred left wing option.

A similar fate may be about to befall Madueke, though his remaining game time could hinge on the fitness of Saka, who is managing an Achilles problem sustained earlier in the season.

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