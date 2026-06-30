England vs. DR Congo—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

England’s World Cup journey continues in Atlanta on Tuesday, as it faces up against DR Congo in the round of 32.

After sparkling against Croatia in a 4–2 win on Matchday 1, the Three Lions then produced performances that failed to inspire to round off the group stage. It was held by a robust Ghana at Gillette Stadium before struggling its way to a 2–0 defeat of Panama at the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his team will continue to grow as the tournament progresses, but a potential banana skin awaits in the form of the Leopards.

DR Congo, who infamously competed at the 1974 World Cup as Zaire, have fared far better in North America this summer. Sébastien Desagre’s side held Portugal and ran Colombia close in Group K, and a 3–1 come-from-behind victory over debutants Uzbekistan saw it into the next phase.

Now, the spirited Leopards, who’ve been able to galvanise a perpetually divided and war-torn country back home, is aiming to notch the most significant result in its history.

England vs. DR Congo Score Prediction

Three Lions Find A Way

Will Harry Kane prove to be the difference in Atlanta? | ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

England has already been warned, not just by Ghana and, to a lesser extent, Panama, but also by Paraguay at the start of the round of 32. DR Congo must’ve been inspired by its performance against four-time winners Germany, which it won on penalties.

The Three Lions have suffered post-Croatia, but Thomas Tuchel’s men are in a good position. There’s a sense that the roster he’s picked is better suited to playing against opponents that’ll afford them space to operate, but DR Congo is unlikely to offer them such luxuries.

England needs an early goal to avoid tension, even if the Leopards proved in Group K that it’s more than capable on the counterattack.

Superstars coming to the fore : While England has flattered to deceive for the most part, Thomas Tuchel can still count upon two of the world’s best players. After the Three Lions toiled for an hour against Panama, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane produced the required moments to ensure England moved on as group winners. With superstars in the mix and both performing with the bit between their teeth, England has the necessary game-breakers to defy the DR Congo’s resistance. Kane, with three goals to his name, is hunting a second World Cup Golden Boot.

: While England has flattered to deceive for the most part, Thomas Tuchel can still count upon two of the world’s best players. After the Three Lions toiled for an hour against Panama, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane produced the required moments to ensure England moved on as group winners. With superstars in the mix and both performing with the bit between their teeth, England has the necessary game-breakers to defy the DR Congo’s resistance. Kane, with three goals to his name, is hunting a second World Cup Golden Boot. England’s record vs. African nations: The Three Lions have an excellent record against African teams at the World Cup. England has won five of the nine meetings, keeping seven clean sheets in the process. However, the goalless draw with Ghana was the fourth 0–0 its had against teams from the Mother Continent. If England prevails on Wednesday, it’ll likely be a hard-fought triumph.

Prediction: England 1–0 DR Congo

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Tuchel has a problem at rightback. | Sports Illustrated

Thomas Tuchel’s roster selection has been called into question after Reece James picked up a hamstring injury in the stalemate with Ghana.

Having decided to replace Tino Livramento with Trevoh Chalobah before England’s campaign got underway, Tuchel is left with only Djed Spence on the natural right back front. Jarell Quansah is another potential alternative, but he rolled his ankle against Panama and is a doubt to feature on Wednesday.

On a more positive note, Declan Rice is expected to come back into Tuchel’s midfield after earning a rest on Matchday 3. He’ll partner Elliot Anderson in England’s engine room, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo yet to get a look in.

Marcus Rashford should start over Anthony Gordon down the left, and supporters will hope that Bukayo Saka gradually eases into the tournament on the opposite flank. Saka has been dealing with an Achilles issue for a while.

England predicted lineup vs. DR Congo (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

DR Congo Predicted Lineup vs. England

Desabre will revert to a back five. | Sports Illustrated

Sébastien Desabre will almost certainly revert to a 5-3-2 against England, having switched to a back four for DR Congo’s must-win encounter against Uzbekistan.

The personnel should be similar, and there are plenty of names familiar to English audiences.

Yoane Wissa endured a wretched season at Newcastle United but scored three times in the group stage. He’ll partner the experienced Cédric Bakambu in attack on Wednesday.

Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki will operate in midfield, and four of the projected back five are either plying their trade in the Premier League or once competed in the English top flight. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku will be tasked with taming the Three Lions in Atlanta.

DR Congo predicted lineup vs. England (5-3-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau; Bakambu, Wissa.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does England vs. DR Congo Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 1

: Wednesday, July 1 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (JOR)

How to Watch England vs. DR Congo on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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