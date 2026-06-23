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England vs. Ghana—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Top spot is up for grabs in Group L after winning starts against Croatia and Panama.
James Cormack|
England and Ghana both got off to winning starts—but someone’s 100% record will end.
England and Ghana both got off to winning starts—but someone’s 100% record will end. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images, Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

England’s World Cup campaign continues against fellow Matchday 1 victors in Group L, Ghana, at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

The Three Lions are aiming to win their opening two games for just the fifth time in the tournament‘s history, having impressed in a 4–2 victory over Croatia in Arlington. Thomas Tuchel’s side were defensively frail but dazzling on the front-foot against a familiar foe, and they could’ve been out of sight after an electric start to the second half.

That triumph leaves England in an excellent position to win Group L, with matches against the two lowest-ranked nations in the group upcoming.

Ghana, quarterfinalists in 2010, isn’t the sneaky outsider it once was, but Carlos Queiroz’s Black Stars did start its World Cup with a slender 1–0 win over Panama. Caleb Yirenkyi struck at the death to secure a significant victory, which reduces their necessity to earn a result against a strong England team.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant, Queiroz, will hope for an improved outcome compared to the last time he faced the Three Lions on this stage. His Iran team was thumped 6–2 by Gareth Southgate’s men at the previous tournament in Qatar.

World Cup Fan Zone
Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

England vs. Ghana Score Prediction

Black Stars No Match for Three Lions

England goal
England can win its group on Tuesday. | Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This is just the second meeting between these two nations, and first since 2011. England and Ghana played out a 1–1 draw in a friendly not so long after the Black Stars were in touching distance of becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Thus, this will be the first competitive outing.

England highlighted its credentials last time out, but Tuchel did not enjoy his side’s first-half performance. Now, it has the chance to assert all-out control against a team that was rather fortuitous to prevail against Panama.

A victory for England would be enough to win the group with a game to spare if Croatia bounce back and beat Panama, too.

  • FIFA rankings: There’s a major gulf between these two nations in FIFA’s world rankings, with England ranked fourth and Ghana 73rd. However, the Black Stars have already defied the rankings once at this tournament by beating the 34th-ranked Panama.
  • England’s record vs. African nations: The Three Lions has lost just one game to an African nation (3–1 vs. Senegal in June 2025) in its history, and it has never lost to a team from the Mother Continent at the World Cup in eight meetings.

Prediction: England 3–0 Ghana

England Predicted Lineup vs. Ghana

England predicted lineup
England could be unchanged. | Sports Illustrated

Trevoh Chalobah has now joined the rest of the England roster, having been called up as a replacement for the injured Tino Livramento before the 4–2 victory over Croatia. Livramento will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering a calf injury.

Bukayo Saka’s Achilles issue meant Noni Madueke retained his starting berth from the warm-up matches against Croatia, and Thomas Tuchel should continue with his cautious use of his star winger. Saka is fit enough to play a role off the bench, but Madueke will likely remain in Tuchel’s XI.

There shouldn’t be many changes across the board, with Tuchel hoping his team gets the job done on Tuesday so he can rotate handily against Panama as group winners.

Marc Guéhi, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford are knocking on the door.

England predicted lineup vs. Ghana (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Stones, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Ghana Predicted Lineup vs. England

Ghana predicted lineup
Ghana has Thomas Partey available. | Sports Illustrated

After he was denied entry into Canada for Ghana’s opening group game against Panama, Thomas Partey is expected to make his first start of this World Cup on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal midfielder will likely replace Elisha Owusu in Carlos Queiroz’s engine room, partnering Ghana’s match-winner last time out, Caleb Yirenkyi.

Jordan Ayew, who has become the first Ghanaian to play at three World Cups, struggled as the Black Stars’ leading man on Matchday 1, so Queiroz could drop his history-making forward into midfield. That should open the door for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who proved to be impactful off the bench in Toronto, to start.

Starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffered a groin injury in the Panama win, but has since returned to training and is in contention to face England. Benjamin Asare is standing by.

Ghana predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Zigi; Mensah, Opuku, Adjetey, Senaya; Partey, Yirenki; Semenyo, Ayew, Sulemana; Thomas-Asante.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does England vs. Ghana Kick Off?

  • Location: Foxborough, U.S.
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Date: Tuesday, June 23
  • Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Héctor Saíd Martínez Sorto (HON)

How to Watch England vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Country

Broadcaster(s)

United States

FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One

Canada

TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App

Mexico

ViX Mexico

United Kingdom

BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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Published | Modified
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

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