England vs. Ghana—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

England’s World Cup campaign continues against fellow Matchday 1 victors in Group L, Ghana, at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

The Three Lions are aiming to win their opening two games for just the fifth time in the tournament‘s history, having impressed in a 4–2 victory over Croatia in Arlington. Thomas Tuchel’s side were defensively frail but dazzling on the front-foot against a familiar foe, and they could’ve been out of sight after an electric start to the second half.

That triumph leaves England in an excellent position to win Group L, with matches against the two lowest-ranked nations in the group upcoming.

Ghana, quarterfinalists in 2010, isn’t the sneaky outsider it once was, but Carlos Queiroz’s Black Stars did start its World Cup with a slender 1–0 win over Panama. Caleb Yirenkyi struck at the death to secure a significant victory, which reduces their necessity to earn a result against a strong England team.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant, Queiroz, will hope for an improved outcome compared to the last time he faced the Three Lions on this stage. His Iran team was thumped 6–2 by Gareth Southgate’s men at the previous tournament in Qatar.

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England vs. Ghana Score Prediction

Black Stars No Match for Three Lions

England can win its group on Tuesday. | Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This is just the second meeting between these two nations, and first since 2011. England and Ghana played out a 1–1 draw in a friendly not so long after the Black Stars were in touching distance of becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Thus, this will be the first competitive outing.

England highlighted its credentials last time out, but Tuchel did not enjoy his side’s first-half performance. Now, it has the chance to assert all-out control against a team that was rather fortuitous to prevail against Panama.

A victory for England would be enough to win the group with a game to spare if Croatia bounce back and beat Panama, too.

FIFA rankings : There’s a major gulf between these two nations in FIFA’s world rankings, with England ranked fourth and Ghana 73rd. However, the Black Stars have already defied the rankings once at this tournament by beating the 34th-ranked Panama.

: There’s a major gulf between these two nations in FIFA’s world rankings, with England ranked fourth and Ghana 73rd. However, the Black Stars have already defied the rankings once at this tournament by beating the 34th-ranked Panama. England’s record vs. African nations: The Three Lions has lost just one game to an African nation (3–1 vs. Senegal in June 2025) in its history, and it has never lost to a team from the Mother Continent at the World Cup in eight meetings.

Prediction: England 3–0 Ghana

England could be unchanged. | Sports Illustrated

Trevoh Chalobah has now joined the rest of the England roster, having been called up as a replacement for the injured Tino Livramento before the 4–2 victory over Croatia. Livramento will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering a calf injury.

Bukayo Saka’s Achilles issue meant Noni Madueke retained his starting berth from the warm-up matches against Croatia, and Thomas Tuchel should continue with his cautious use of his star winger. Saka is fit enough to play a role off the bench, but Madueke will likely remain in Tuchel’s XI.

There shouldn’t be many changes across the board, with Tuchel hoping his team gets the job done on Tuesday so he can rotate handily against Panama as group winners.

Marc Guéhi, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford are knocking on the door.

England predicted lineup vs. Ghana (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Stones, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Ghana Predicted Lineup vs. England

Ghana has Thomas Partey available. | Sports Illustrated

After he was denied entry into Canada for Ghana’s opening group game against Panama, Thomas Partey is expected to make his first start of this World Cup on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal midfielder will likely replace Elisha Owusu in Carlos Queiroz’s engine room, partnering Ghana’s match-winner last time out, Caleb Yirenkyi.

Jordan Ayew, who has become the first Ghanaian to play at three World Cups, struggled as the Black Stars’ leading man on Matchday 1, so Queiroz could drop his history-making forward into midfield. That should open the door for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who proved to be impactful off the bench in Toronto, to start.

Starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffered a groin injury in the Panama win, but has since returned to training and is in contention to face England. Benjamin Asare is standing by.

Ghana predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Zigi; Mensah, Opuku, Adjetey, Senaya; Partey, Yirenki; Semenyo, Ayew, Sulemana; Thomas-Asante.

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What Time Does England vs. Ghana Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, U.S.

: Foxborough, U.S. Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 23

: Tuesday, June 23 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Héctor Saíd Martínez Sorto (HON)

How to Watch England vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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