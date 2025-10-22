England’s Winger Options—Ranked
Thomas Tuchel has inherited an England squad absolutely brimming with quality across the pitch.
Few positions are deeper than out wide, with the German manager truly spoiled for choice. As Tuchel settles into his system, which increasingly looks to be a 4-2-3-1, it will be fascinating to see who emerges as his go-to options out wide.
Here, we’ve ranked England’s top touchline talents, focusing solely on traditional wingers.
Given the incredible depth in this area, we’ve left out transitional No. 10 types like Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze, who appear on a separate list.
9. Jamie Gittens
Chelsea’s summer recruit Jamie Gittens has yet to earn a senior England call-up, but everything he’s shown in his fledgling career suggests it’s only a matter of time.
The direct, exciting winger enjoyed a breakthrough with Borussia Dortmund in the first half of 2024–25, proving a nightmare for Bundesliga and Champions League defences alike— including Real Madrid—contributing goals, assists and relentless attacking intent.
A coaching change in Dortmund curtailed his game time, prompting the move to Chelsea, where he is being gradually eased into the fold. Should he rediscover the best of his time at Borussia, Gittens could stage a late surge into England’s World Cup squad.
8. Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal weren’t the easiest side to watch in 2024–25, but teenager Ethan Nwaneri provided much-needed attacking spark during a frustrating injury crisis.
Though naturally an attacking midfielder, Nwaneri often filled Bukayo Saka’s right wing role with impressive composure. The Hale End graduate looks set to be a fixture in Arsenal’s plans for years, and it probably won’t be long before he’s testing himself against England’s senior squad at St. George’s Park.
7. Jack Grealish
A summer move to Everton, where David Moyes has given him the freedom to rediscover his best, enigmatic form, has sparked a second coming of Jack Grealish.
The low-slung sock jockey was also impressive for his country under the stewardship of England interim boss Lee Carsley, notching goals against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. Yet, Tuchel has been less forthcoming with caps.
The German manager is clearly a firm fan of Grealish—“I love Jack. I love everything about him”—and could very well fight his way into the squad should he maintain his form for Everton.
6. Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen is a model of consistency in a West Ham United side capable of more blunders than brilliance.
Comfortable across all three forward roles, he spent over a year out of the national setup during West Ham’s 2022–23 slump, but his Conference League heroics at the end of that season earned him a recall.
Used sparingly at Euro 2024, Bowen still looks a strong fit for Tuchel’s high-pressing system—and, if his form holds, he should remain a regular in England squads for the foreseeable future.
5. Phil Foden
Phil Foden is arguably the most naturally gifted player on this list—blessed with quick feet, sharp football intelligence, and a lethal eye for goal.
Yet, for all his brilliance at Manchester City, he’s always struggled to translate that form to England. Euro 2024 marked the low point: a player adrift, seemingly shackled by a system that didn’t suit him, unable to break free from the Guardiola mould.
Even at club level, 2024–25 proved to be a challenge as Guardiola’s tactical tweaks left Foden searching for rhythm. There have been signs of the wispy left-footer rediscovering his best form, but Tuchel doesn’t appear to be entirely convinced just yet.
4. Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford’s resurgence is building nicely. Recalled to the England squad by Tuchel after missing Euro 2024, he’s playing with more confidence and intent—showing flashes of the ruthless winger who once terrorised defences on a weekly basis.
His trademark pace, direct running and striker’s finish are starting to click again. A productive spell at Aston Villa opened the door to a headline move to Barcelona, where he’s begun to reassert himself on one of football’s biggest stages.
He’s not back to his devastating best just yet, but if this upward curve continues, England could soon have another genuine match-winner to call on—one capable of changing games in an instant at the very highest level.
3. Anthony Gordon
An exciting yet erratic talent at Everton, Anthony Gordon has blossomed into one of the Premier League’s finest wingers since his 2023 move to Newcastle United, consistently supplying goals and assists down the left flank.
The back end of last season wasn’t his best, with a rare barren spell, but that’s part of the learning curve for young players. With his blistering pace and direct style, the Scouse maestro has bounced back.
Already an England regular, his next challenge is to bring that Premier League form to the Three Lions.
2. Noni Madueke
There always seemed to be something endlessly frustrating about Noni Madueke.
He’s direct, always willing to take on his man, and a nightmare to mark—all the traits you want from a winger. But his final ball and decision-making didn’t always match his dazzling ability.
Since swapping Chelsea for Arsenal over the summer, the 23-year-old swiftly hit upon the best form of his career. Suddenly the only frustrating aspect about Madueke was the knee injury which sidelined him in September just as he hit top gear.
Madueke’s performances have been of such a high standard that some seriously considered whether he was more deserving of a starting place over his England and Arsenal teammate, Bukayo Saka.
1. Bukayo Saka
A model of consistency for both Arsenal and England, Bukayo Saka has already been named his country’s Player of the Year twice, and individual accolades seem certain to follow him throughout his career.
Saka was one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2024, producing a typically exquisite finish to help the Three Lions past Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
That right-hand spot in a front three is firmly his, and it will take a monumental effort for any competitor to wrest it away. After all, he’s England’s best out wide.