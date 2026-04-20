Man Utd or Man City: Which Club Should Elliot Anderson Join?

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson stands to be one of the central figures of the upcoming transfer window.

The England international is being watched by nearly every club among Europe’s elite ahead of a summer likely to revolve around midfielders. In the Premier League, Manchester City and Manchester United are thought to be pushing hardest to secure his signature.

City’s work on the 23-year-old began weeks ago, keen to strike early and get a deal over the line before the competition really starts to ramp up, but United are refusing to go away.

“Manchester City already started talking with the agents of the player, but Manchester United remain in conversations for Elliot Anderson,” Fabrizio Romano revealed. “Manchester United are not giving up.

“They know that Manchester City started their plan to sign the player a long time ago, but until the deal is done, Man Utd want to be there. Man Utd want to try, and they believe that having the opportunity eventually to offer Champions League football to the player could be important in order to try to get closer to Manchester City in this race.

“But what can make the difference is the negotiation with Nottingham Forest, and who’s going to pay what Nottingham Forest want.”

With a move likely to be worth around $135 million (£100 million) on the cards, which landing spot makes most sense?

Man Utd or Man City?

The Manchester giants are set to battle for Anderson’s signature. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

A few months ago, this would hardly have been a debate. United were in disarray under former manager Ruben Amorim, offering up a spot in a midfield duo that was being torn apart week after week in an increasingly chaotic unit.

Since the arrival of Michael Carrick, however, things have changed. The Red Devils look fluid once again, finally offering the allure that used to come with the United name. With Champions League qualification almost sealed, the playing field is level.

United are ready to make midfield their primary area of focus this summer. Casemiro’s impending exit, coupled with a likely departure for Manuel Ugarte, leaves a gaping hole in the heart of the pitch at Old Trafford, where Kobbie Mainoo could be the only senior figure to remain.

The Red Devils can, therefore, offer Anderson an undisputed spot in the starting lineup if he chooses to join. The minutes in both the Premier League and Champions League will be guaranteed, as will a status as the headline act of the English core at United. Things at the club may have been all over the place in recent years, but there can be no denying the appeal of that prospect for any English player.

City do not have the same history to offer, nor can they pledge a permanent starting role in a squad full of stars, but they do have the far superior record of recent success.

In what has undeniably been a down year for City, they are still on for a domestic treble. The Carabao Cup is already in the bank, as is a spot in the FA Cup semifinal, while the Cityzens are now firmly in the race to snatch the Premier League title away from Arsenal’s desperate grasp.

There is almost a guarantee of silverware at City, who are constant features in the Champions League as well. United are not in a position to make such assurances as it stands.

Managerial Questions Remain

Pep Guardiola (left) and Michael Carrick (right) both face uncertain futures. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

The main problem for United remains the uncertainty in the dugout. Anderson will be aware that he cannot make such a drastic decision without knowing who will be in charge, how they will play and what their vision for him will be.

Interestingly, City’s ability to offer those assurances is not currently clear either. Pep Guardiola’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 but suggestions he could depart 12 months early have not been hard to find.

Anderson will likely be intrigued by the prospect of working with Guardiola, who has helped sculpt some of the greatest midfielders of the past 20 years, but whether he would actually get the chance to do so is yet to be confirmed.

Carrick does not boast the same managerial reputation as Guardiola, but does have one unique advantage. Like Carrick, Anderson honed his craft at the famous Wallsend Boys Club, with both men proud Tyneside natives.

With other suitors still considering moves—Chelsea and Liverpool have both been linked—Anderson would be wise to wait and see what offers arrive, although there can be no denying that a move to Manchester looks most appealing based on the trajectory of the current season.

Anderson will demand assurances as he prepares to seal a transfer that will likely define his entire career. The 23-year-old is at a junction, staring at a possible legacy at the top of the game or a reputation as one of the Premier League’s biggest disappointments. His next landing spot could dictate the route down which he goes.

His decision could depend on which Manchester giant can secure their manager’s future first. If Guardiola commits to staying, City’s proposal to Anderson will become concrete, potentially blowing United out of the water while they wait to see whether Carrick is the man for the job long term.

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