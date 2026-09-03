Enzo Fernández added to the frustrations felt by Chelsea fans over his exit by admitting his delight at joining a club “as big as Manchester City” on Deadline Day.

After flirtacious messages to Real Madrid kickstarted a decline in his relationship with Chelsea supporters, Fernández spent the summer successfully pushing for a reunion with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca at City, sealing a British-record $169 million (£125 million) move to the Etihad on Tuesday.

Fernández had already received an uncomfortable reaction from Chelsea fans during preseason and in the team’s Premier League opener, and comments made after sealing his switch to City will have only fed the frustrations towards him.

“I’m really happy to be here. I always dreamed of being at a club as big as City.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Fernández continued to City’s in-house media team. “It’s a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of.

“Manchester City have to win every trophy they compete for. In every competition we play in, we have to compete and win, because this club’s history demands that. To be honest, from the first day they believed in me and called me to say they wanted me to join the club, I didn’t hesitate for a second.

“It’s a club that has won a lot in recent years. It’s a club that is making history in football and, for me, it’s a huge challenge.”

Fernández Echoes Maresca With Another Subtle Dig at Chelsea

Chelsea fans have also been left unimpressed with Enzo Maresca (left). | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Chelsea fans sang Maresca’s name in the second half of last season, throwing their faith behind the former boss in protest against both the ownership and the trajectory of Liam Rosenior’s doomed spell in charge. But opinion towards the Italian turned when his move to City revealed he had been angling for such a switch while still under contract at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca did further damage to his relationship with his former employers during a recent interview with Viaplay, in which he was asked for his proudest moments of his short career so far. His role as an assistant in City’s treble-winning campaign and Leicester City’s Championship triumph were both mentioned, but Maresca said nothing of his Chelsea stint and simply pointed to his time at a “different club” where he “won something.”

Failure to mention Chelsea by name or celebrate victories in both the Conference League and Club World Cup did not sit well with Blues fans, and Fernández took a similarly divisive approach when he also snubbed Chelsea’s name in favor of describing them as his “previous club.”

“He is a top manager, honestly,” Fernández said of Maresca. “I had him at my previous club. They were incredible moments. I learned so much with him.

“To be honest, we were both very eager for it to happen, because it wasn’t easy for me to be here today. But I know he also made a big effort, speaking to the club, and I’m grateful that he did that.”

When Will Chelsea Face Maresca, Fernández and Man City?

Man City beat Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final. | Shaun Brooks - CameraSport/Getty Images

It is hardly a hot take to suggest Maresca and Fernández can expect a negative reaction from Chelsea fans in future, but disgruntled Blues supporters face a lengthy wait for the opportunity to display their frustrations.

Chelsea are not currently scheduled to face off against City until Dec. 12, with that Premier League meeting also taking place away at the Etihad Stadium.

Maresca and Fernández’s returns to Stamford Bridge will not come until far later in the season. April 24 is currently the planned date for City’s away trip to Chelsea, just five weeks before the end of the campaign.

The two teams could, however, face an earlier meeting in either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup. City beat Chelsea in the final of the former last season.