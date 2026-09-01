Enzo Fernandez Completes Record Transfer to Man City After Burned Stamford Bridge

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Enzo Fernández from Chelsea, reuniting the 25-year-old midfielder with his beloved ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

The Cityzens reached an agreement of $169 million (£125 million) for the Argentine, excluding bonuses, which matches the existing Premier League transfer record set by Alexander Isak last summer in his move from Newcastle United to Liverpool. Only Paris Saint-Germain’s double swoop of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé have ever cost more in any competition.

The deal concludes a six-month transfer saga that has featured the likes of an in-house suspension, multiple suitors, an ultimatum and a whole lot of boos from fans at Stamford Bridge.

It all began back in March, when Chelsea’s vice-captain publicly flirted with Real Madrid, teasing comments about his future that got him slapped with a two-game suspension. “A line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build,” then-manager Liam Rosenior said at the time.

The rumor mill kept spinning from there, intensifying after Chelsea failed to qualify for European competition and then after Fernández’s deep run with Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final.

The midfielder’s desire to rejoin Maresca became abundantly evident, resulting in a dramatic ultimatum from Chelsea to Man City: $162.1 million (£120 million) on the table by August 14 at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT), or no deal.

The deadline came and went, though, without a bid from the blue side of Manchester, leaving Fernández’s fate hanging further in the balance. The player came off the bench in a friendly against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge a day later, only to be greeted by a chorus of whistles. He was met with the same negative reception once again in the opening Premier League match at Fulham.

Chelsea ultimately allowed talks with City to be reignited, resultantly seeing Fernandez off of the roster in the recent Carabao Cup match against Luton Town and the league game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso stated that he “needed” players who are fully “focused.”

Fernández had been faced with two options: One, face the music at Chelsea and try to repair a severely-fractured relationship, or two, turn the page, reunite with a close manager and become an integral piece of City’s midfield rebuild. Oh, and compete in the Champions League.

Fernández will be happy with his choice, especially considering how long his eye had been on the exit door. Chelsea, though, will feel particularly hard done by because not only did they lose the Argentine, but they also missed out on his replacement Lamine Camara after Monaco pulled out of the deal at the eleventh hour.

Enzo Fernández Deal Sets Multiple Records

Fernández becomes the only player ever to command two transfer fees in excess of $135 million (£100 million). He joined Chelsea from Benfica for a staggering $131 million (£106 million) back in Jan. 2023, within weeks of winning the World Cup. The deal broke the British transfer record at the time, a summit he has now reached again three years later, alongside Isak.

His new deal is also noteworthy for two other reasons. Not only does Fernandez’s departure mark Chelsea’s biggest sale since Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in 2019, a fee in the region of $116 million (£88.5 million) before monstrous add-ons, but it also sees the club bring in $575 million (£425 million) in player sales this summer. That sum blows last season’s record of $405.5 million (£300 million) out of the water.

Fernández joins other pricey signings Elliot Anderson ($153 million, £116 million) and Ayyoub Bouaddi ($117 million, £86 million) in the center of the park, creating a new midfield worth a whopping $439 million (£327 million).

‘Not in a Good Place’—Enzo Fernández With Difficult Farewell to Chelsea

Although Fernández was keen to exit, the goodbye was no less hard.

“I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven’t been in a good place,” Fernández posted to Instagram on Tuesday night.

“Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt and to the badge of this incredible club.”

The Argentine also sympathized with the anger and betrayal Chelsea fans grew to feel for him. “I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart ... I know how passionate you are, because I am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.”

He leaves west London with no ill-will. “You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best.”